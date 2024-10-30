The Missouri football program has been plagued with injuries throughout the season, specifically to quarterback Brady Cook. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz gave some encouraging news to the Tigers' faithful about Cook's health.



“Brady has been in here every day, getting treatment,” Drinkwitz said during the SEC Coaches Teleconference, via On3.com. “Absolutely expect him back this season. Right now, I have no update that would tell me I don’t expect him for today’s practice.”



Cook entered the game against Alabama football with an ankle injury. Cook left the game with a hand injury while throwing only seven completions for 30 yards. With starting running back Nate Noel missing the game as well, it didn't make matters easier for the Tigers.

Can Missouri football get on the right track with a healthy Brady Cook?

Missouri only has two losses on the season, both of which were blowouts. They were routed 41-10 against Texas A&M football, and Missouri most recently was shut out by Alabama football, 34-0. Despite the two losses, they still have a potent offense with Cook running the offense. As the Tigers enter their bye week, Drinkwitz acknowledged that Cook's been banged up everywhere throughout the season.

“Whole body,” Drinkwitz said. “Mentally, physically. Everything has been beat up for eight weeks of the season. So we’re focused in on trying to treat the whole body and getting getting healthy. Spirit, soul, mind, body. All of it.”

Missouri has an easier schedule in the final four weeks. Games against Oklahoma, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and Arkansas round up a nice second half. Although they're not in a prime position for the CFP, they can still secure a solid bowl game. After all, they played in the Cotton Bowl and defeated Ohio State, 14-3.

However, if Cook can overcome his injuries through the break, the Tigers can rejuvenate their offense they had in the beginning weeks of the season.