We recently unveiled our top five American League dark horse MVP candidates for the 2024 MLB season, so now it's time for the National League. There are plenty of superstars in the NL, and players such as Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Ronald Acuna Jr. will be among the favorites to win the award. Which players, however, could potentially upset the odds and win the NL MVP in 2024?
Without further ado, here are our top five NL dark horse MVP candidates for the 2024 campaign.
Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs
Dansby Swanson had a high-ceiling after getting drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks out of Vanderbilt. He was later traded to his hometown Atlanta Braves, and many believed Swanson would become the next great MLB shortstop.
Swanson made a strong first impression across 38 games in 2016, but it took him a while to find consistency from an offensive standpoint after earning an everyday role with Atlanta.
He ended up making his first All-Star team in 2022 with the Braves and earned the same honor in 2023 during his first year with the Cubs. Swanson has also earned back-to-back Gold Glove awards.
The shortstop has finished within the top 20 in MVP voting in each of the past two seasons. At 30 years old, it feels like Swanson has more offensive production in the tank, so perhaps a true breakout season is coming soon. Sure, he's already an All-Star, but 2024 might be the year Swanson establishes himself as a legitimate MVP candidate.
Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Walker is unquestionably a player to watch in 2024. He entered 2023 as a highly-regarded prospect and impressed with the Cardinals. He certainly has a chance to break out and make the All-Star team in 2024, but he might even draw MVP consideration.
Walker features power and pure hitting ability from the right-side of the plate. Hitting in the same lineup as superstar such as Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt will only help matters. Walker should receive good pitches to hit while learning from the Cardinals veterans.
It needs to be remembered that Walker is only 21 years old and has just 117 games of MLB experience. With that being said, he has some of the best potential in the sport. Walker has what it takes to challenge the best players in the NL for the MVP.
Nolan Jones, Colorado Rockies
Nolan Jones showed plenty of promise in 2023 and is in a great position to take a step forward in 2024. He is set to play half of his games at hitter-friendly Coors Field and is arguably the best player in Colorado's lineup right now. And that isn't meant to be disrespectful to Kris Bryant, but Bryant's injuries and inconsistency over the past couple of years cannot be ignored.
Jones quietly finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting during his first season in Colorado. He had previously made his MLB debut with the Cleveland Guardians in 2022, but appeared in just 28 games. Jones played in 106 games in 2023 with the Rockies and recorded a stellar .931 OPS.
The Rockies left-handed slugger will be a bright spot for a ball club that is expected to struggle overall once again.
Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
Sure, Elly De La Cruz endured his ups and downs at the MLB level in 2023. After starting strong, De La Cruz's numbers spiraled as the season continued.
Still, he crushed 13 home runs and stole 35 bases across just 98 games. Yes, he finished with just a .710 OPS, but it's clear De La Cruz has the talent and potential to record monster numbers during the course of a full season.
If he can play in 140-plus games in 2024, Cruz might hit 30-plus home runs with 50-plus steals. And if he can manage to get on base at a respectable rate while producing more consistent results overall at the plate, De La Cruz will receive MVP consideration.
The Reds young star is one of MLB's most exciting players and 2024 could be a special season for him.
Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies
A pitcher winning the MVP in 2024? Could it happen?
In order for a pitcher to win the MVP, they need to not only have a lights out season, but consistently present their team with opportunities to win. And that means working deep into games and playing the role of a true ace.
Wheeler fits that definition to perfection.
He's made 32 starts in two of the past three seasons. Wheeler led the league in innings pitched in 2021 with a mark of 213.1, and he recorded 192 innings on the mound in 2023.
His ERA was 3.61 in 2023. Although that's respectable, it won't win you the MVP. His ERA was under three in each of the past three seasons, though.
If Zack Wheeler can record an ERA well below three while constantly working deep into games and recording elite strikeout numbers, MVP voters will take notice. Of course, all of this will only matter if the Phillies are winning. Fortunately for Wheeler, Philadelphia is expected to contend once again in 2024.
*Stats via Baseball Reference