The 2024 MLB regular season is right around the corner. In the American League, the MVP race is wide open after Shohei Ohtani ran away with the award in 2023. With Ohtani now in the National League, who is set to win the award in 2024?
Of course, superstars such as Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez, and Mike Trout will have strong odds of earning the MVP. There are a number of up-and-coming players with chances as well, however. Without further ado, here are five dark horse 2024 AL MVP candidates.
Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
Is Adley Rutschman the next Joe Mauer?
Mauer, who was recently elected to the Hall of Fame, won an MVP as a catcher during his legendary career. And Rutschman may be the next star catcher to win the award in the American League.
Rutschman finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2022. He followed that up with his first All-Star appearance in 2023. Rutschman ultimately finished ninth in MVP voting after recording a .277/.374/.435/.809 slash line to go along with 20 home runs, 31 doubles, and 80 RBI.
Again, he did all of that during just his second big league season. He's progressing quickly at the MLB level and may be in store for a monster 2024 season.
Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers
Ranger star Corey Seager finished second in AL MVP voting in 2023. It would not be surprising to see Seager, or even Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, earn MVP consideration in 2024. But Adolis Garcia is now a two-time All-Star and may be on the verge of an MVP campaign.
Garcia, who played a pivotal role for Texas during their 2023 World Series run, finished 14th in MVP voting last season. The Rangers outfielder slashed .245/.328/.508/.836 in 2023, and added 39 home runs and 107 RBI.
His power production was impressive, but Garcia will need to get on base at a more consistent rate to earn serious MVP consideration. The 31-year-old will be a player to keep tabs on during the upcoming MLB season, though.
Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
Is a two-time All-Star who finished fifth in MVP voting in 2023 actually a dark horse?
Some may argue that Tucker shouldn't be on this list. But the fact of the matter is that Tucker's production often gets overlooked because of the team he is on. The Astros feature plenty of star-power, as Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman have been producing at a high level for years now. Meanwhile, Yordan Alvarez is one of baseball's best hitters.
Tucker quietly enjoyed an incredible 2023 MLB season, but still only finished fifth in MVP voting. He led the league in RBI with 112 while hitting 29 home runs and stealing 30 bases. Tucker also slashed .284/.369/.517/.886.
Tucker is a star, but he's still extremely underrated. Kyle Tucker remains a dark horse in the MVP conversation… for now.
Royce Lewis, Minnesota Twins
Royce Lewis is a popular 2024 breakout candidate. Lewis, who was selected by the Twins with the first overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, features no shortage of potential.
Lewis also hasn't played more than 58 games in a single season. All he's done is hit when on the diamond, however. In his 70 career big league games, Lewis owns a superb .307/.364/.549/.913 slash line. Those are superstar-caliber numbers to say the least.
The primary question is whether or not Lewis can produce at a consistent level during the course of an entire 162-game season. It's going to be a challenge, but there is nothing to suggest he cannot do it.
The Twins are expecting to compete in the AL Central once again and Lewis will play a huge role for the ball club in 2024.
Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the most exciting young players in the sport. The Royals star finished seventh in MVP voting during his second MLB season in 2023. He did a little bit of everything for Kansas City throughout the campaign.
Witt slashed .276/.319/.495/.813 and crushed 30 home runs. He also led the league in triples with 11, hit 28 doubles, and swiped 49 bases.
Witt will need to raise his OBP. Many young hitters struggle to draw walks at a consistent rate. If Witt records a better OBP while producing at an elite level in other categories like he did in 2023, he will certainly draw legitimate MVP consideration in 2024.
The Royals' performance will play a role as well. Kansas City could be a sneaky contender in the American League. If Witt can take the Royals to the playoffs following their seemingly never-ending rebuilding seasons, one would imagine that he'd be at least an MVP finalist.
*Stats via Baseball Reference.