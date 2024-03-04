The 2024 MLB season projects to be an exciting campaign. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are expected to battle for the best record in the National League, while the New York Yankees may be back after a respectable offseason. For some players in particular, however, 2024 will be an especially important season.
Let's take a look at eight players with the most to prove during the 2024 MLB season.
Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees
Stanton is still under contract through 2020 (club option in 2028) and is fresh off a forgettable 2023 season. He made the All-Star team in 2022 but was limited to just 110 games that season. In 2023, Stanton not only dealt with injury trouble and appeared in just 101 games, but his performance on the field declined.
The former National League MVP slashed just .191/.275/.420/.695. Stanton is doing everything he can to bounce back in 2024, as he understands how important of a season it will be for him.
Sure, Stanton is under contract for a few more years. But he's 34 years old and wants to return to his All-Star form before it's too late. Stanton's legacy is still being built, and he'd also surely love to strengthen his Hall of Fame case.
If Stanton struggles once again, though, the Yankees will face a difficult decision. The odds of trading him would be slim as a result of his contract, but New York could consider releasing him.
The Yankees enjoyed a solid offseason and their expectations are high entering the new campaign. Stanton surely wants to prove he can still help a winning team, and it will be interesting to see how he performs in 2024.
Kris Bryant, Colorado Rockies
Bryant is also locked into a long-term contract. He's fallen from one of baseball's superstars to a somewhat forgotten player in MLB since signing with the Colorado Rockies, however.
The 32-year-old has also been hit hard by the injury bug in recent seasons. Still, Bryant looked like a future Hall-of-Famer early in his career, but he will need to have a mid-30's resurgence in order to make those Hall of Fame chances become a reality.
Bryant's numbers were respectable in 2022, but he played in just 42 games. In 2023, Bryant appeared in 80 games and slashed a disappointing .233/.313/.367/.680.
The Rockies and Bryant probably thought their partnership together would lead to Colorado turning things around quickly. Instead, the Rockies still aren't close to competing and Bryant is trying to get back on track.
Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays
Manoah finished third in American League Cy Young voting in 2022. It appeared as if the Blue Jays had a new ace on their roster. And then Manoah struggled mightily in 2023, leading to questions about his future in Toronto.
Manoah is back in 2024 and reportedly looks sharp. It would not be surprising to see him bounce back following his 2023 season.
Manoah is still a few years away from free agency. Now is the time for the 26-year-old to reestablish himself as a star, though. If he fails to perform once again in 2024, the Blue Jays may opt to move on. And teams may be hesitant to sign him.
2024 will be a big season for the Blue Jays pitcher. The question is whether or not we will get the 2022 or 2023 version of Alek Manoah.
Cristian Javier, Houston Astros
Javier, 26, is set to enter his fifth season in an Astros uniform. With free agency right around the corner, Javier would love to get back on track during the 2024 MLB campaign.
He was phenomenal in 2023, pitching to a stellar 2.54 ERA. In 2023, though, Javier finished with a lackluster 4.56 ERA across 31 starts. The Astros fully committed to him as a starter and Javier was unable to find any consistency.
It's unclear how he will fare in 2024. Javier is still only 26 and has displayed the ability to perform at a high level in the big leagues before. Maybe 2023 was an outlier. But the Astros will find themselves in a difficult position if Javier endures a second consecutive forgettable season.
Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Angels
Rendon's love for the game of baseball has come into question because of recent comments he made. It needs to be remembered that Rendon has dealt with no shortage of injury trouble in recent seasons.
Still, he has not done much to win over the Angels fanbase since signing in Anaheim prior to the 2020 season. He hasn't played in more than 58 games during his three regular 162 game seasons with the Angels.
If Rendon can stay healthy, he needs to show the Angels fans that he cares and wants to win. Mike Trout is remaining loyal to the Halos but one has to wonder how long that will last if the team continues to struggle. And Rendon's performance will go a long way in their 2024 success.
Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox
Story was an excellent player in Colorado. He made two MLB All-Star teams and entered free agency following the 2021 campaign as a highly sought-after free agent.
He hasn't appeared in more than 92 games in either of his two seasons with the Sox so far. His performance has been less than ideal while on the field as well.
Red Sox fans are likely wondering if Story can emerge as a superstar once again. Story has the potential to do so, but he hasn't given Boston fans much reason for hope.
Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs
Bellinger's inclusion in this list is a bit different than the others. He's fresh off his bounce back season, the season that many of the players on this list are desperately searching for.
However, Bellinger failed to find much success in 2022 and 2021 and teams seemed to have questions about Bellinger's performance this past offseason in free agency. As a result, Bellinger re-signed in Chicago on a short-term deal with opt outs.
If Bellinger can perform at an All-Star level again, he should be able to opt out and receive his lucrative, long-term deal. Teams won't be as hesitant to sign him and Bellinger could become the face of a franchise for a ball club.
2024 will be crucial for Bellinger, just for different reasons than other players in this article.
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the final player on the list. Chisholm's ceiling is undeniable, but he still has yet to truly have a breakout season.
In 2022, Chisholm made the All-Star team but he was limited to 60 games due to injury. MLB The Show made him the cover of the 2023 edition of the game, and expectations were high for Chisholm last year.
He ultimately appeared in only 97 games and slashed a forgettable .250/.304/.457/.761. If Chisholm wants to be included among the best players in MLB, he needs to find a way to stay on the field and live up to his potential.