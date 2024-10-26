Two of the most storied franchises in all of sports are going to battle in the 2024 World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees meet in this best-of-7 series.

Before Game 1 on Friday evening in Southern California, Alex Rodriguez dropped an interesting Super Bowl take on this epic matchup:

“This is as close to a Super Bowl as we're going to have in the sport, it is a dream matchup, we've been thinking and dreaming about this for two decades,” Rodriguez said on the FOX Sports broadcast.

You got that right. Not only are both organizations historic, but there are also numerous superstars on each side. Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are the best two players in the sport and will win MVP in the American League and National League, respectively. You can't forget the likes of Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Gerrit Cole, and Giancarlo Stanton, either.

Everyone is expecting this Fall Classic to go the distance. The Yankees and Dodgers are pretty even in all areas, although New York may have more pitching depth. Los Angeles is thin on rotational arms because of all their injuries this season. They may have to rely on their bullpen a lot in the series.

While the Yankees and Dodgers have their fair share of haters, this matchup is every baseball fan's dream. I mean, it's not every day you get to see the two biggest superstars in the game face off on the big stage. We're blessed to see them go head-to-head.

Even Derek Jeter said on the pre-game broadcast that he would've done anything to partake in a New York vs LA World Series. Hopefully, the series lives up to the hype. Given all the talent on each roster, it's safe to say it'll be entertaining.