It is an AL Central battle as the Chicago White Sox face off with the Cleveland Guardians. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Guardians prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The White Sox enter the game on a four-game skid after being swept by the Rangers this week. The White Sox have struggled to score runs in the last four games as well. They have scored just four runs in the last four games, with three of them coming yesterday. Things have not been going well for the White Sox as of late. After not finding a buyer Dylan Cease, losing eight of their last ten, and finding out that Liam Hendricks will be needing Tommy John surgery.

Meanwhile, the Guardians are also coming off being swept. After trading off assets at the trade deadline, the Guardians lost all three games to the Astros, including falling victim to a no-hitter in the second game. Even with the sell-off, the Guardians still have a chance to win their division. They are 53-56 on the season, which places them just 2.5 games back of the Twins in the AL Central. They took two of four games last weekend with the White Sox and will be looking to improve on that this go around.

Here are the White Sox-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Guardians Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-140)

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Guardians

TV: NBCSCH/NSFL

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox offense has been terrible. After being shut out two games in a row, they scored just four runs in the next two games, losing all four of them. On the season they rank tied for 24th in runs scored, 23rd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. Luis Robert Jr leads the team in both home runs and RBIs this year. His 29 home runs rank him tied for fourth in the majors, while his 60 RBIs rank him 40th in the majors. Things have not been as good for him as of late. He is hitting just .263 in the last week while hitting one home run and driving in two runs. Robert does have two doubles and has scored twice with the help of one stolen base.

Andrew Vaughn may be the hottest bat in the lineup, but it is not that hot. In the last week, he is hitting .294 with a .333 on-base percentage. He also has one home run and two RBIs. Vaughn has scored just one, and it was on his home run. In the last week, only four players have had more than one RBI, and each of them has only two. Vaughn and Robert Jr. are joined by Yoan Moncada and Gavin Sheets with more than one RBI in the last week. Moncada is hitting .264 in the last week, with no extra-base hits and one run scored. Meanwhile, Sheets is hitting just .125 with only one hit in his last eight at-bats.

On the mound, today for the White Sox will be Mike Clevinger. He is 4-4 on the year with a 3.59 ERA. After missing over a month from mid-June to late July, he came back with a great start. Last time out, he faced the Guardians. In that game he went five innings, giving up just two hits. He also struck out three batters and did not surrender a run. Since the start of June he has made four starts, and only given up three runs. All three of them came in one game against the Yankees and he took the loss.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

While the White Sox offense has been bad, the Guardians have been nearly as bad. In their last six games, they have scored just 12 runs, with five of them coming in a victory over the White Sox. On the season they are 26th in runs scored this year, while sitting 16th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging. Jose Ramirez is still slugging fairly well. He has two home runs in the last week and a double. That has led to three RBIs and a .286 batting average. His three RBIs are the most on the team in the last week.

Two other Guardians have had more than one RBI in the last week. One is Steven Kwan. Kwan is hitting .286 over the last week with a home run, a double, and two RBIs. He also has scored a run. Gabriel Arias is the other man with two RBIs. He is hitting .294, which is one of the best averages on the team as of late. He has hit his two RBIs while hitting one double and scoring a run.

Josh Naylor has been big all year for the Guardians, but he is not producing as of late. While he is hitting .333 over the last week with a .375 on-base percentage, he does not have an RBI. Naylor also has not scored in over a week, being stranded on base regularly.

Logan Allen will be taking the mound today for the Guardians. He is 4-4 on the season with a 3.70 ERA. His last time out was also against the White Sox. In thst game, he went six innings and gave up eight hits including two home runs. That led to him giving up five runs and taking the loss. Like Clevinger, he did miss a chunk of time in July, and like Clevinger his first start back was solid. He went five innings without giving up a run, but since then it is ten runs in his last 13 innings of work.

Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Someone is going to score some runs tonight. Neither pitcher is very good or has overwhelming stuff. Still, both offenses have been horrible. Last weekend, the two teams split the series. With the possibility that both teams struggle to score tonight, take the extra runs with the White Sox.

Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-140)