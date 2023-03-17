Rich Hill recently had conversations with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred about improving the consistency of the baseballs. Appearing on the Foul Territory show, Hill did not inspire much confidence that the commissioner is making it a priority.

Rich Hill reveals discussions he's had with Rob Manfred about needing to make more consistent baseballs. "I don't know if they're … trying to improve it, but according to Rob, they are." pic.twitter.com/UIZo9ULWWE — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 17, 2023

“Everybody wants to have a consistent product. Everyone wants to have a consistent grip. To be able to make an accurate throw, to be able to get their A-pitch off, same as hitters want to get their A-swing off with whatever…”

Hill is referencing the fact that having a consistent baseball is something all players are vying for, not just pitchers. However, he establishes that everyone is still waiting.

“I don’t know if they’re working on it or trying to improve it, but according to Rob they are.”

Despite the transparency of the players’ interests, it doesn’t look like Rob Manfred has been informing anyone of any progress on the front, or at least informing Rich Hill. All this to say, the new rule changes put in place by the MLB starting this season are the most likely priority.

The MLB introduced a plethora of rule changes this spring training that have been received with mixed reviews. The pitch clock is the most polarizing of changes, especially after ending a game between the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves on a pitch clock violation on the first day of spring baseball.

Along with the rule changes, the baseball world has been firmly paying attention to the World Baseball Classic. With that being said, it is safe to assume a new baseball will not be seen anytime soon.