The end of the calendar year is near, and a few of the top free agents on the market have already found new homes for 2025 and beyond — with Juan Soto grabbing the headlines after signing a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets that could be worth as much as $805 million. But now that the Mets have broken the bank to bring in the best player in free agency, some of their 2024 contributors may not be brought back — including starting pitcher Sean Manaea.

While the door hasn't completely closed yet on Manaea potentially re-signing with the Mets, there is a chance that the 32-year-old lefty would have to look elsewhere to get the contract he desires. But Manaea wants to make one thing absolutely clear — he will be giving it his all for any team he puts pen to paper for.

“[I bring] consistency. Knock on wood, I've been healthy the past few years. I feel like my leadership has definitely improved over the years. I actually view myself in that role and not just somebody that's part of a clubhouse. I think I can mentor the younger generation, the young kids coming up. And overall, just being a team guy,” Manaea said in an appearance on the MLB Tonight show on MLB Network. “Whatever team I'm on, I put my heart and soul into it.”

Of course, all of that is simply the cherry on top of what a solid pitcher Manaea continues to be, as he showed for the Mets in 2024. And it's not like he's had a long track record of being one of the best pitchers in the MLB, so perhaps the door is open for the Mets to re-sign him on a contract that makes sense for both parties.

Sean Manaea makes adjustment that leads to solid 2024 for the Mets

There is always a temptation for pitchers to tinker with their mechanics to get better results. Such is the pressure of pitching in the big leagues where you always have to be at your best to be a featured member of a roster. But for Sean Manaea, he was already a major part of the Mets rotation even before he lowered the release height in his delivery.

Regardless, the results don't lie. Manaea had a better ERA, strikeout rate, and walk rate ever since he lowered the release height in his delivery. And perhaps this could lead to better and more consistent numbers for him moving forward — whether it's with the Mets or another team that he signs with in free agency.