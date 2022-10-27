MLB Odds: 2022 World Series cheat sheet

With the 2022 World Series set to get going Friday night, now is the best time to get familiar with what FanDuel has to offer. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a 2022 World Series cheat sheet.

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres in the NLCS. The Phillies’ offense is hot right now and they are actually the last team to defeat the Astros which came in the final series of the regular season. As for Houston, they haven’t lost in the postseason and are coming off of a sweep against the New York Yankees in the ALCS. This World Series should be a nail-biter, so let’s get to what FanDuel has to offer.

World Series – Total Games

4 Games: +550

5 Games: +280

6 Games: +205

7 Games: +215

Many predict the Astros will win this series, however, the Phillies are playing elite baseball right now. Don’t be shocked if this series goes at least six games.

World Series – Correct Score

Houston Astros 4-0: +650 – Philadelphia Phillies 4-0: +1100

Houston Astros 4-1: +400 – Philadelphia Phillies 4-1: +750

Houston Astros 4-2: +350 – Philadelphia Phillies 4-2: +500

Houston Astros 4-3: +350 – Philadelphia Phillies 4-3: +550

The Astros are the favorite to win this series but do not sleep on the Phillies. I suggest you avoid the sweep option as I believe the Phillies will win at least one game and make this a legit series. The Astros winning in six is what I have, so taking Astros +350 to do so is a good prop bet to begin with.

The Phillies won Game 1 of each series they played in so far this postseason. As the 6-seed, they have stolen home-field advantage from each team and went on to win the series. With Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler set to start the first two games, they once again have another shot at taking one of the first two in Houston.

Complete Game Thrown In World Series?

Yes: +700

No: -1610

Many of you are asking why this is even on here. I’m here to tell you not to get tempted by it. The only chance of this happening would be either Game 1 or Game 2. Both offenses are very hot and not many managers would feel comfortable keeping their starter in the fourth time through the order … much less the third time through. Justin Verlander is more than capable of doing so but with the way the Phillies’ offense is playing, I doubt he will go the distance. Zach Wheeler hasn’t pitched a CG since August 8 of 2021. As for Verlander, his last CG was back in 2019 before the TJ surgery. It won’t do much, but you could throw the no at (-1610) in a parlay just for fun.

Total Runs Scored In World Series

Over: 41.5 (-122)

Under: 41.5 (-104)

Take the over at 41.5 here. As mentioned above, both offenses are hot. I believe this series will go at least six games and the scores of games 1-5 should get it close to 40 by the time Game 6 comes. The Astros scored 18 runs in just four games against the Yankees and the Phillies scored 25 in five games against the Padres. If their offenses stay on track, the over will hit.

Player To Hit Most Home Runs

Yordan Alvarez: +370

Kyle Schwarber: +370

Bryce Harper: +430

Rhys Hoskins: +650

Alex Bregman: +1000

Kyle Tucker: +1000

Jose Altuve: +1800

Jeremy Peña: +1800

Alvarez and Schwarber have the highest odds and that is for a good reason. There will be a ton of right-handed pitching in this series from both sides. Schwarber hit a homer in the first three games of the NLCS as really the whole Phillies offense is smashing. Hoskins hit three in two games and Bryce leads the team with five in the postseason. Any one of them could finish this WS with the most. As for Alvarez, he likely will hit the most for Houston. Bregman has been hot though and Peña leads the team with three this postseason. If I’m putting money down on this, I’m taking Alvarez while sprinkling some on the Phillies’ trio.

Player To Record Most Hits

Jose Altuve: +500

Bryce Harper: +700

Yordan Alvarez: +700

Jeremy Peña: +800

Alex Bregman: +800

Kyle Tucker: +1000

J.T. Realmuto: +1100

Alec Bohm: +1100

Bryce Harper at +700 to lead the WS in hits? This should be a lock. The lefty is hitting .419 with five homers and 11 RBIs in just 11 games. My only concern is he will draw a ton of walks. Yet, this is still very appealing as he is the hottest hitter in the game right now. Altuve didn’t record a hit until like his 25 AB of the postseason … his approach seems to be a bit off right now.= batting just 0.94 this postseason. I really like Alvarez to smash, but not consistently get on base. He’s hitting just .241 right now so do not expect him to lead everyone in hits. Peña is coming off of an ALCS MVP honor and is playing very well right now. He is a sleeper in this category as well.

Pitcher To Record Most Strikeouts

Justin Verlander: +240

Aaron Nola: +280

Zack Wheeler: +400

Cristian Javier: +450

Framber Valdez: +560

Lance McCullers: +3500

What stands out to me on this list is I’m shocked that Seranthony Dominguez is not on here after how lethal he has been out of the Phillies’ bullpen. Furthermore, the Phillies really only have Nola and Wheeler they can trust to start. Since Verlander will go Game 1 and again later in the series if needed, taking him at +240 to lead everyone in strikeouts is not a bad move to make.

This Fall Classic will be a great series to watch. The Astros are back once again as the Phillies look to shock the world.