The Los Angeles Angels took game one of four against the Baltimore Orioles. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Orioles prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

It may not have been the best night on the mound of Shohei Ohtani, as he gave up five runs in seven innings while striking out just five. Still, he made up for it at the plate in a big way. Shohei went 4-5 at the plate, with a home run, three RBIs, a triple, and a walk. He ended up just a double away from the cycle will getting his fifth win on the mound this year. The Angels jumped on Grayson Rodriguez for eight runs in the game and walked away with their 22nd win of the year. Game two will see the Angels send Chase Silseth to the mound today for his first start of the year. Silseth will hope to get the run support that Ohtani got and the Angels look to make it two in a row.

Here are the Angels-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Orioles Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-176)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch Angels vs. Orioles

TV: BSW/MASN2

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:35 PM ET/ 3:35 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels avoided losing three in a row, something they have only done once this season, but it may have come at a cost. Ohtani revealed he has been dealing with an upper-body injury that may have been aggravated during the game. This could be a major blow to this Angels offense. First, Ohtani has been crushing right-handed pitching, which the Angels will face today. He is hitting .294 against righties, with six home runs and 20 RBIs. Second, he is hitting .326 this month with 11 RBIs and two home runs. He has been a stalwart for the lineup, and his being out could be a major issue. Anthony Rendon, who has also been great this month, hitting .412 with an OBP of .512, will also be out of this game.

Mike Trout did return after a day off on Sunday. He is hitting just .217 on the month, but still hitting .281 on the season. The batting average on the month was given a good bump in the game yesterday, as he went two for five with a walk in the game. Trout has never gotten a hit off of Dean Kremer, but he has only faced him twice. He has been slightly below average against right-handed pitching this year, hitting .276. Outside of Trout and Rendom, only one batter is hitting better against righties than lefties. That is Taylor Ward. He is hitting .255 against righties with three home runs. May has been good for Ward, as he is hitting .320 this month with six RBIs.

The Angels send Chase Silseth to the mound today for his first start of the year. He has appeared in four games this year, pitching 8.1 innings with an ERA of 3.24. Last year he made seven starts, with a 6.59 ERA and a 1-3 record. He has brought down his WHIP from last year and is giving up fewer hits, but his command has not been as good. He is not striking out as many batters and walking more.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Like the Angels, many of the top guys in the lineup for the Orioles have been hitting better against lefties than righties. The Orioles will face right-handed pitching today, and while his batting average is lower against righties, Adley Rutshman is still hitting the righties well. He is hitting .281 against right-handed pitching, with five home runs and 16 RBIs. This month has been great for the on-base percentage. His on-base percentage in May is sitting at .407, and he has drawn a walk in all but four games this month.

Austin Hays has also been hitting right-handed pitching well this year. He is hitting .321 against righties with three home runs and nine RBIs. He is now hitting .300 for the season, although he is a little down in May. Hays is hitting just .270 in May with ten strikeouts and only two RBIs. Last night broke his seven-game hitting streak and he will be looking to get a new one going tonight.

Dean Kremer will bring his 4-1 record to the mound in this one. On the year he has an ERA of 4.97. His last two starts have been wonderful. He has given up just one run in a combined 12 innings of work. His WHIP in the two starts has combined for a total of 1.00. Even more, he has done that against the Braves and Rays, two top-quality offensive units. He should be able to repeat the effort today against the Angels.

The bullpen has also been great. Recently the bullpen gave up just two runs in 9.1 innings of work against the Rays. Against the Pirates over the weekend, it was two runs in nine innings of work. Last night it was just one run in 5.2 innings of work. Felix Bautista leads the team in saves, while Yennir Cano has been nearly untouchable. He has pitched 19.2 innings of scoreless baseball so far this year. The bullpen is top five in ERA, FIP, and WAR this year.

Final Angels-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Angels look like they will be missing some key bats in this game, and Kremer has been very good as of late. If he can keep it close early, the bullpen should be able to lock it down. Even though last night was a blowout in favor of the Angels, it was not the bullpen that was the issue. They came in and shut down the offense overall. There will be more of that today. The Orioles get to Silseth early and hold on to the lead throughout the game.

Final Angels-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+146) and Under 9.5 (-110)