The Atlanta Braves played a doubleheader yesterday, and now head to face the Miami Marlins. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Marlins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Braves-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Marlins Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-210)

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+172)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Braves vs. Marlins

TV: BSSO/BSFL

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves enter the day in first place in the NL East after splitting their doubleheader with the Mets. In game one, Sean Murphy put on a show, hitting two home runs and driving in six in the Braves’ 9-8 victory over the Mets. Murphy has been great for the Braves since coming over in an offseason trade. He has eight home runs, which ties him to the team lead. Murphy has also driven in 22 runs while having an OBP of .413. His RBI production has helped lead the Braves to 150 runs on the season, which is good for seventh in the majors.

The Braves’ offense is potent, with Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Austin Riley all having a good season. Olson also has eight home runs and leads the team in RBIs with 25. Albies has contributed seven home runs and 23 RBIs. Acuna Jr. leads the team in on-base percentage at .450, at batting average at .363. That is an issue for more than one reason for the opposing team, as he also leads the team with 13 stolen bases this year. Riley has hit five home runs while driving in 15, while also having a base of .333. The Braves may be without Acuna Jr. in this one after he was hit by a pitch yesterday. Still, the Braves have more than enough firepower to make up for it.

Pitching for the Braves will be Bryce Elder. Elder is currently 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA on the season. He has three outings this year of six or more innings pitched and given up zero earned runs. In his last outing, it was the worst of his year. He gave up four runs in 5.1 innings while giving up three home runs. Those are the only three home runs he has given up on the year, and it was also his only start against Miami. It may be an anomaly though, as Elder has been great this year.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins come in off a sweep of the Chicago Cubs in which they won all three games by just one run. They must love one-run games overall, considering they are 10-0 in runs games this year. Helping the Marlins surge to second place in the NL East has been Luis Arraez. Arraez is first in the majors with a .438 batting average, and his OPS of 1.051 is fourth in the majors. Beyond Arraez, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is having a solid season. He is tied for the team lead in RBIs with 13 on the season, and he has stolen 11 bases this season so far.

The other man tied for the team lead in RBIs is Garrett Cooper, who has been great with runners in scoring position this year. Miami ranks ninth in the majors with runners in scoring position at a .259 average this year. That could be higher though, as their BAbip is .333 on the season, so Miami needs to limit the strikeouts when at the plate with runners on.

On the mound for Miami will be reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara has shown flashes of his Cy Young dominance despite the slow start to the season. Currently, he is 1-2 with a 5.04 ERA, but he had a three-hit shutout against the Twins back on April 4. In 11 career starts against the Braves, he’s 4-2 with a 2.48 ERA and has consistently pitched well against Atlanta. Currently, the Marlins are just 1-4 when Alcantara starts, including a loss in his last time out against the Braves. Still, that was a 5.2 inning, four hits, and two-run start, which is many times good enough for the win.

Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Braves recently just took three of four from the Marlins before the weekend series with the Mets. This game will most likely be about the bullpen. Neither bullpen is great, both ranking in the bottom half of the league in terms of ERA. Even more, in the doubleheader, the Braves had to use seven pitchers in the two games. Their bullpen may be tired after yesterday, which could be an issue for the Braves. Whatever team gets to the bullpen first will most likely win, but even if the Marlins win, it will most likely be a one-run game, so take the Braves and the runs.

Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Braves +1.5 (-210)