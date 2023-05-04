The Colorado Rockies have won two straight over the Milwaukee Brewers. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Rockies prediction pick, and how to watch.

The Brewers have lost three straight games, tying their longest losing streak of the season. They sit at 18-12 on the season and are in second in the NL Central. What is amazing, is they have done this without Corbin Burnes being dominant, and Brandon Woodruff making just two starts. This is not a star-studded roster, but they do all the small things to win baseball games.

Conversely, the Rockies are on their longest winning streak of the season, winning three straight games. They have scored 22 runs in those three games, and have only allowed seven. This is huge for the Rockies, as they have been 29th in team ERA, 26th in bullpen ERA, and last in the league in WHIP. This may be the best stretch of pitching they have had all year long.

Here are the Brewers-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Rockies Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+100)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-122)

Over: 12 (-110)

Under: 12 (-110)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Rockies

TV: BSWI/ATTR

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 3:10 PM ET/ 12:10 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers started the season hot, but have been average since then. They have done very little at the plate, as of late. Over the last three games, the Brewers are hitting an MLB worst .178. On the season, they are hitting just .239, which is 21st in the majors, while hitting .236 on the road, 22nd in the majors. The power in their bats has gone away too. They have not hit a single homerun in the last three games and hit a home run in just .19% of at-bats on the road.

Beyond the bad batting, they are striking out too much as well. Milwaukee is currently sitting 23rd in the league in strikeout percentage, striking out 24.8% of the time. Brian Anderson has been a major contributor to the strikeout. He has struck out 34 times this year but is still hitting .245 with five home runs and 45 RBIs. Christian Yelich is also striking out a lot with his 34 strikeouts. His OBP is still at .320 though, and he has stolen five bases this year.

On the hill tonight will be Wade Miley. He is currently 3-1 on the year, with a 1.86 ERA. In his last outing, he went six innings and gave up just one run. He has two scoreless outings on the year but has not been striking out a lot of guys. He has struck out three or fewer guys in four of his five starts. He is a fly ball pitcher, which does not always bode well in Colorado, but he has only given up two home runs this year.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies are not very good, especially considering they are on their longest win streak, and the total is three. As noted above, the pitching has been awful, and they just found out one of their best arms will be out for the rest of the year. What has gone right to get them to three straight wins? A lot! They are three percentage points below their season average in strikeouts in the last three games. Their home run percentage is up from their average of 2.3% to 4.4%. The Rocky’s extra-base hit percentage is at 14.9% in the last three days, second best in the majors. They are finally hitting.

Even when they have been losing as of late, they have managed to keep it close. In their last six losses, they have had two one-run losses, and have won six games in that time frame as well. Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon are also starting to turn the corner. In the last game, Blackmon hit a solo home run and drew a walk. Bryant had two RBIs with a home run and two runs scored in the game. Bryant now has hits in six of his last seven games.

The Rockies are sending Connor Seabold to the mound today. It will be his first start of the season, as he has come out of the bullpen in relief seven times this year. The season has not been kind to Seabold so far. He currently has a 5.27 ERA, and the team has not won a single game he has appeared in yet. On the positive side, Seabold has yet to give up a home run and is striking out nearly a batter per inning.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Rockies and Brewers in the last ten games have been nearly identical, with the Rockies hitting slightly better. The Brewer’s bats have gone cold, but facing Seabold should be a good chance to awaken them. The Rockies have not swept a series yet this year, while the Brewers have not been swept this year. That does not change today. The Brewers get the win in this one, as they hammer Seabold in a higher-scoring game.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+100)