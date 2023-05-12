Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The St. Louis Cardinals (13-25) visit the Boston Red Sox (22-16) for Game 1 of their three-game series. First pitch commences at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Cardinals-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Red Sox Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+142)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-172)

Over: 11 (-102)

Under: 11 (-120)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Red Sox

TV: NESN, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 3-7 (Fifth in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 15-23 (40%)

Over Record: 19-18-1 (51%)

St. Louis tracks as arguably the single-biggest disappointment of the MLB season thus far. The ’22 NL Central champs find themselves in the cellar of the entire National League through 38 games. Their 13 wins tie the Chicago White Sox for the third-fewest in the majors. That being said, the Cardinals may be turning things around with three wins in their last four outings. That includes their series win in Chicago earlier this week over the Cubs. Consequently, St. Louis could be a sneaky cover tonight given their still-potent lineup and recent upward trend.

Veteran Adam Wainwright (0-0) makes his second start of the season for the Cardinals tonight. ‘Waino missed the first month of the season with a groin injury before his season debut last week. The results were mixed in his first start. In 5.0 innings against the Tigers, Wainwright gave up eight hits and four runs but didn’t factor into the decision. The 41-year-old did manage five strikeouts in his debut and did not walk any batters. Despite his advanced age, Wainwright proved capable of outputting strong starts last season. In 32 starts, Wainwright compiled an 11-12 record to go along with a solid 3.71 ERa. Although his strikeout numbers fell dramatically, the crafty veteran still has the chops to contribute. That being said, the Red Sox roughed him up in his lone start at Fenway last year as he gave up four runs and seven hits in 6.1 innings.

Despite their poor record, St. Louis continues to produce on offense. The Cardinals rank 12th in runs and in the top half of the league in nearly every batting ratio. Reigning MVP Paul Goldschmidt was red-hot over his last six games with a .333 average and 20 total bases. Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has been coming on strong as well of late after missing the first month with an injury. Over his last six games, Nootbaar posted a .364 average and collected 12 total bases.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 22-16 (Third in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 22-16 (58%)

Over Record: 25-12-1 (67%)

Boston continues to start the 2023 season strong as they hold the fourth-best record in the American League thus far. Although they sit in third place in their division, that speaks more to how dominant the AL East has been. The Red Sox look like the single-hottest team in baseball with eight wins in their last 10 outings. Consequently, Boston stands a strong chance of covering as home favorites against one of the worst teams in the majors this season. However, the Red Sox need a strong night from their pitching staff if they want to shut down a strong Cardinals lineup.

Southpaw James Paxton (0-0) makes his first start of the season for Boston tonight. The 34-year-old hasn’t appeared in a game since April 2021 due to numerous injuries. However, Paxton returns to the majors tonight after the Red Sox activated him from IL. Paxton pitched to mixed results in his spring rehab starts – compiling a 6.23 ERA across 21.2 innings in Triple-A. Paxton hasn’t pitched a full season since 2019 but he did look sharp back then. He compiled a 15-6 record in 2019 with the Yankees – holding a 3.82 ERA and 1.28 WHIP.

With uncertainty on the mound, Boston needs their offense to show up in a big way if they want to cover. Thankfully, offense is the name of the game for the Red Sox. Boston ranks third in runs per game, fourth in slugging, and fifth in isolated power. Third baseman Rafael Devers has led the way with 11 home runs and 34 RBI. Outfielder Mataska Yoshida made a quick transition from Japan as he posted a .298 average to go along with six home runs and 24 RBIs thus far.

Final Cardinals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

I wouldn’t advise betting on Boston tonight considering James Paxton hasn’t pitched in the majors in over two full years. That being said, the Cardinals have been far too inconsistent to back them. Consequently, I like the over here despite the high total. A nice, windy night at Fenway Park should pay dividends for both teams’ potent offenses.

Final Cardinals-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Over 11 (-102)