The St. Louis Cardinals (3-7) visit the Colorado Rockies (5-6) on Tuesday night! First pitch commences at 8:41 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Rockies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Cardinals-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Rockies Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (-115)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-104)

Over: 12 (-110)

Under: 12 (-110)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Rockies

TV: Bally Sports, ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/ 5:40 p.m. PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

St. Louis enters tonight’s matchup losers of six of their last seven games. That includes last night’s 7-4 loss in the series opener. St. Louis scored just 12 runs in those six losses – a concerning sign considering their pitching staff held the opposition under four runs just twice thus far. That being said, the Cardinals continue to boast one of the best all-around rosters in the MLB. Considering FanDuel hasn’t lost faith in the Cardinals (they are still +130 to win the NL Central), they deserve some more time before a proper evaluation. Still, a win tonight would go a long way to ease the concerns of St. Louis backers but they’ll need to vastly improve on both sides of the diamond if they want to cover as road favorites.

Veteran Miles Mikolas (0-2) makes his third start of the season tonight for the Cardinals. The big righty output one of the best seasons of his carer last year. Although his 12-13 record left something to be desired, Mikolas eclipsed 200 innings for just the second time in his career and maintained a 3.29 ERA. While he traditionally hasn’t been a huge strikeout pitcher (career high of 7.0 K/9), the righty amassed 12 strikeouts in just 9.1 innings thus far. However, strikeouts appear to be the only thing Mikolas can do this year. He was blitzed for five runs on 10 hits in the season debut, lasting just 3.1 innings. Things didn’t get much better in his second start when he allowed another five runs, this time on nine hits. Additionally, Mikolas struggled mightily against the Rockies last season – allowing 10 runs in just 2.2 innings of work.

While their pitching certainly causes concerns, the Cardinals need their bats to wake up. Fortunately, Coors Field offers the perfect venue to get your offense back on track. Despite their subpar offensive numbers, the Cardinals thus far received ample production from their stars. Paul Goldschmidt holds a .361 batting average to go along with a homer and four RBI. At the other corner, Nolan Arenado has been near as impressive, amassing a .317 average to go along with a homer and eight RBI. The big X-factor for St. Louis has been rookie Jordan Walker. The third-baseman-turned-outfielder became the first Cardinal ever to record a hit in his first 10 games.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Colorado looks to secure the series win against St. Louis tonight after a strong 7-4 win last night. The Rockies started the season hot with two straight wins over the Padres before dropping six of their next eight games. While they turned things around with last night’s win, the Rockies still have some work to do if they want to stay afloat in a jam-packed NL West. That being said, Colorado boasts a ton of offense and after last night’s showing, they certainly proved capable of hanging runs on a suspect St. Louis pitching staff.

Lefty Kyle Freeland (2-0) receives his third starting nod of 2023 tonight. Freehand gave the Rockies two stellar starts to begin the year. Despite having just one season in his career with an ERA under 4.00, Freeland has yet to allow a run this season. He shut out both San Diego and Washington and allowed just seven hits in his 12.2 innings of work. However, he faces his toughest test yet against a loaded St. Louis lineup. Additionally, Freeland struggled in his two starts against the Cardinals last season. He received a loss and gave up nine runs and 17 hits in just 10.1 innings of work. Still, considering his early season success thus far, tonight presents an excellent opportunity for the veteran to bounce back from last year’s struggles.

Infielder Alan Trejo could prove to be a huge X-factor tonight after a strong showing in last night’s win. Trejo picked up three hits and drove in two runs in the win after going hitless in his previous three games.

Final Cardinals-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Considering how poor St. Louis performed this season and Mike Mikolas’ struggles, they should not be favored on the road. Take the home underdogs in what should at least be a tightly contested affair.

Final Cardinals-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Colorado Rockies +1.5 (-104)