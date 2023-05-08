The Los Angeles Dodgers (21-14) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (19-15) Monday night! Take a look at our MLB odds series as we give you a Dodgers-Brewers prediction and pick while also letting you know how to watch.

The Dodgers are sitting in first place in the NL West division. They have won eight of their last 10 games, including their last two. They have won four of their last five series and are playing extremely well. Los Angeles is becoming the Dodgers team that everyone expected before the season started. In the last six games, the Dodgers have been led by their pitching staff. They have a 3.00 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. Los Angeles will need their pitching staff keep throwing well heading into the series with Milwaukee.

The Brewers are second in the NL Central division. They have won just four of their last six games, but they did win Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants. The Brewers are middle of the pack at the plate, but they do pitch well. Milwaukee has three very good starters to pair with two average ones. However, none of their starting pitchers are bad. They have a great opportunity to improve their ERA in this series against Los Angeles.

The starting pitchers in this game will be Tony Gonsolin and Freddy Peralta

Here are the Dodgers-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Brewers Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+158)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are playing very well. Over the span of a whole season teams are going to have hot stretches and cold stretches. The really good teams somehow find a way to continue their hot stretches for longer. The Dodgers have done that in the past and they are doing that right now. With how good Los Angeles is playing, they are a threat to win any game they are playing.

As mentioned earlier, the Dodgers are pitching very well. In the series with the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers allowed just eight total runs and picked up their offense big time. If Gonsolin can have a good start in this game and get the ball to the bullpen with the lead, they should be able to hold on and get the win.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Peralta is having a great season. He has gone at least five innings in all six of his starts. He also has seven or more strikeouts in four of his six starts. When it comes to giving up runs, Peralta gave up nine of his 14 runs in two games. Outside of those two games, Peralta has an ERA of 1.88. The Dodgers have a batting average of .204 on the road and score almost two runs per game less when playing away from home. If Peralta can have a good game, the Brewers should be able to walk away with a home victory.

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game between two solid starting pitchers. The Brewers are the home team, but they are also the underdogs in this game. Expect Milwaukee to keep this game close and within a run.

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-192), Under 8.5 (-106)