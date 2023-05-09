Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (20-15) for Game 2 of a three-game series! First pitch commences Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. ET. Milwaukee won and covered the opener yesterday, 9-3. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Brewers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Dodgers-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Brewers Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+128)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-154)

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers

TV: Spectrum, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 8-2 (First in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 18-18 (50%)

Over Record: 20-15-1 (57%)

Veteran Noah Syndergaard (1-3) makes his seventh start of the season for the Dodgers tonight. The former Mets’ ace has been wildly inconsistent thus far as he holds a 6.32 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. Syndergaard looks like a shell of his former self as he has allowed multiple runs in all but one of his six starts this year. While his lack of walks is encouraging, opposing teams have found a ton of success hitting the ball all over the field. He allowed 8+ hits in each of his last two starts and at least one home run in four of his six starts for the season. With just two games with more than two strikeouts, the former Cy Young candidate has struggled mightily. Things don’t get much easier tonight matched up with a Brewers’ offense averaging the 12th-most runs per game.

Given Syndergaard’s struggles, the Dodgers need their offense to step up in a big way if they want to cover as road favorites tonight. Thankfully, LA boasts the fourth-highest-scoring offense in the majors. Additionally, LA ranks seventh in total bases, second in isolated power, and first in walk rate. The Dodgers feature potent bats up and down their lineup but utility man Chris Taylor looks like the name to watch tonight. Taylor holds just a .217 average for the season but enters tonight as the hottest hitter on the team. Over his last six games, Taylor holds a .412 average, 1.000 slugging percentage, and a team-best 17 total bases. After sitting out on Monday, look for Taylor to stay hot in the middle of their potent lineup.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (Second in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 17-18 (49%)

Over Record: 16-18-1 (47%)

Milwaukee looks like they’re past a small slump as the Brewers dropped 16 runs over their last two games. That resulted in two straight wins – snapping a six-game skid.

That being said, the Brewers still need to prove they’re all the way back after a major cold spell over the last two weeks. After starting 14-5, the Brewers dropped 10 of their last 16 games. That included a series losses to the Tigers and Giants and a sweep at the hands of the Rockies. Still, the Brewers sit in second place in the NL Central and after a six-run win in the series opener, they look like a strong bet to defend their home field as underdogs again tonight.

Southpaw Eric Lauer (3-3) makes his seventh start of the season for the Brewers tonight. Lauer’s counting stats look ugly as he holds a 4.40 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. However, Lauer has gotten pretty unlucky – evidenced by his most recent start in which he allowed four unearned runs leading to him lasting just 4.2 innings. However, he has shown signs of being a strong starter with two quality starts in his last four outings. Additionally, Lauer looked sharp in two starts against the Dodgers last season. In 12 innings, Lauder allowed just two runs but held a 1-1 record thanks to allowing nine hits and five walks. Consequently, Lauer could be in for a sneaky-strong start against an inconsistent Dodgers lineup tonight.

While there is certainly hope Lauer gives the Brewers a strong start tonight, Milwaukee would be wise to keep their bats hot. The Brewers torched the Dodgers for nine runs thanks to a six-run seventh inning. Willy Adames (1/4, one home run, three RBI) and Joey Wiemer (2/3, one home run, four RBI) led the way for Milwaukee. That was a welcome sign for Adames who had been slumping after a hot start to the season. However, the big name to watch tonight is outfielder Christian Yelich. The 2018 MVP looks to be heating up after a slow start to the year as he holds a .310 average and a team-leading 13 total bases over the last seven games.

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick

While LA’s offense should bounce back after a quiet performance in the series opener, the inconsistency of Syndergaard makes Milwaukee a strong bet as a home underdog.

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-154)