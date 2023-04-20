Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The wait is finally over. 564 days felt like forever but Fernando Tatis Jr. is finally making his return to the San Diego Padres lineup. Tatis couldn’t have returned at a better time. The 23-year-old is coming back to a lineup that is 28th in batting average and toward the backend of the league in pretty much every offensive statistic.

The Padres are hoping he can jumpstart this offense and there is not much of a reason why he can’t, with Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts hitting right behind him.

FERNANDO TATIS JR. PLAYS BASEBALL TODAY 😤 His stats in the minors this season were absolutely absurd: ⚾️ 8 games,

⚾️ 7HR

⚾️ 15 RBI

⚾️ .515 AVG (via @MiLB) pic.twitter.com/x9n19A26PT — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 20, 2023

While still on suspension for testing positive for PEDs in 2022, he played in eight Triple-A games for the El Paso Chihuahuas in the PCL. In those eight games, Tatis hit .515 with seven home runs, 15 RBIs, and more importantly, only struck out three times in 39 plate appearances. You think he’s ready?

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As of right now, Fernando Tatis Jr. is +255 to smack a home run according to FanDuel. The PCL showcases elite pitching that has seen a lot of current major league pitchers in the past. Tatis hitting seven home runs (six in a three-game span) is proof he is seeing the ball really well. +255 is enough value to wager and it comes to show that even FanDuel thinks it’s a strong possibility.

Put this in perspective, Pete Alonso (MLB’s current home run leader) is +400 to hit a homer tonight against Sean Manaea (southpaw) and the San Francisco Giants.

If some are you are feeling confident, Tatis is +2500 to hit two homers.

Another prop to consider is Tatis recording 2+ hits at +170. As well as, Tatis to record a home run and Padres to win at +400. The Arizona Diamondbacks are off to a fantastic start as they lead the NL West with an (11-8) record. However, the Padres have a chance to make a statement tonight, or, at least very soon.