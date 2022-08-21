MLB Odds: Giants vs. Rockies prediction, odds and pick – 8/21/2022

The San Francisco Giants will try and avoid a three-game sweep as they finish a series with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday. It is time to look at our MLB odds series with a Giants-Rockies prediction and pick.

The Rockies defeated the Giants 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday. Colorado struck early when Brendan Rodgers delivered with an RBI single, giving the Rockies a 1-0 lead. Then, Ryan McMahon added on with an RBI single to make it 2-0. The Giants fought back when Joey Bart blasted a shot into the bleachers in left field for his 10th home run in 2022, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Later, Brendan Crawford tied it with a solo shot into the Rockies’ bullpen. It was his seventh of 2022, and the 14th home run ever at Coors Field.

In the bottom half of the seventh inning, Wynton Bernand delivered an RBI single, putting Colorado back ahead. However, Crawford would not let the Giants die, tying the game in the ninth with an RBI double. Rodgers walked it off in the 10th with a single up the middle, driving home Bernard for the game-winner.

Today, the Giants will roll with Jakob Junis on the hill. Junis is 4-3 with a 3.53 ERA. Recently, he tossed seven innings while allowing one earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Junis is 0-1 with a 6.92 ERA over three starts in August. Additionally, he is 2-2 with a 3.58 ERA over six games (5 starts) on the road in 2022.

The Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland on the mound. Freeland is 7-8 with a 4.82 ERA. Recently, he threw six innings while allowing three earned runs on seven hits, including two home runs. Freeland has allowed 15 home runs over 23 games this year.

Here are the Giants-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Rockies Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+116)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-140)

Over: 11 (-114)

Under: 11 (-105)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are barely alive in the playoff race. However, their offense has been offensive at times, ranking 23rd in batting average. Despite that, they still have found ways to generate runs often, ranking 13th in the category.

Crawford continues to be a force on this team despite his age. Moreover, it comes and goes at times. Crawford is batting .226 with seven home runs, 39 RBIs, and 36 runs. However, he continues to dominate the Rockies, batting .303 with two home runs, six RBIs, and nine runs over 11 games against Colorado.

Bart is relatively new to the Giants and has shown signs of life. Likewise, he is batting .228 with 10 home runs, 21 RBIs, and 26 runs over 69 games. Bart has struggled against Colorado, batting .125 (2 for 16) with one home run, three RBIs, and two runs over five games. Thus, he must find ways to continue what he did last night.

The Giants will cover the spread if they get a superb outing out of Junis. Moreover, they need clutch hits. The Giants will need more production from Crawford, Bart, and the rest of the inconsistent Giants’ offense.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies are not going anywhere this year. However, they still have succeeded against the Giants at home, going 3-2 at Coors Field. Rodgers has continued to excel against the Rockies, batting .297 (11 for 37) with six RBIs and three runs over nine games. Now, expect him to keep up the results, trying to improve after every game.

Ryan McMahon loves facing the Rockies. Moreover, he clobbers them, batting .350 (14 for 40) with one home run, seven RBIs, and four runs over 11 games. McMahon will hope to keep up the consistent results.

Despite the offense, the Rockies have other issues against the Giants. They blew a two-run lead and then blew a ninth-inning lead last night. Also, they allowed an earned run in the seventh on Friday. Their bullpen did not perform as well as possible, giving them fits. Now, Colorado’s relievers must find a way to execute to finish off the sweep. The Rockies’ bullpen will be the main difference in this battle.

The Rockies will cover the spread if Freeland can give them a good game, and not put too much pressure on the bullpen. Additionally, there will not be as much pressure if the offense can muster up more than four runs. They scored seven on Friday and four last night. What will be the tally today?

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Something has got to give. Look for the Giants to respond to last night’s disappointment and come out with more fire. Also, expect the Giants to salvage this series and take Sunday’s game behind a strong performance from Junis and a solid bullpen.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+116)