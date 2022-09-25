MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals will battle to determine a series winner as the two American League teams face off. It is time to delve into our MLB odds series and deliver a Mariners-Royals prediction and pick.

The Mariners rallied from behind to shock the Royals 6-5 last night. It started well for the Mariners as they scored a run off a Dylan Moore single to left field in the first inning. Then, Kansas City clapped back when Vinnie Pasquantino blasted a monster splash into the fountains in right field for a two-run home run. It was the ninth home run for Pasquantino, putting the Royals up 2-1. Then, the Mariners tied it in the second inning with an RBI single from J.P. Crawford. The Royals retook the lead in their half of the inning off a triple from Drew Waters. Later, the Royals led 4-3 when Bobby Witt Jr. singled to left, making it 5-3 Royals.

The Mariners trailed 5-4 in the sixth inning when Cal Raleigh came off the bench to blast a solo shot into right field for a game-tying home run. Then, Raleigh approached the plate in the ninth with the game knotted up. He doubled to left-center field., giving the Mariners the go-ahead run and the win.

Luis Castillo takes the hill for the Mariners today. Castillo is 7-6 with a 2.85 ERA. Recently, he struggled, lasting only 4 2/3 innings while allowing four earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts. Castillo has never faced the Royals. Meanwhile, the Royals are calling up Max Castillo for the start. He is 0-1 with a 2.97 ERA and has never faced the Mariners.

Here are the Mariners-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Royals Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-104)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners will not have the services of Julio Rodriguez, who Seattle has placed on the injured list for back tightness. Thus, it means someone else will have to pick up the offense.

Last night was a good night for Raleigh. He came off the bench to produce the game-tying and game-winning hits. Now, he raises his mark to .209 with 25 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 43 runs. The Mariners need others to also step up. Likewise, Ty France must carry the load with Rodriguez out. France has a batting average of .271 with 20 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 60 runs.

The Mariners now rank 28th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, 21st in runs, ninth in home runs, and 15th in slugging percentage. Most of their offense has either blasted home runs or whiffed. However, they must figure out a way to generate offense without always needing to rely on the long ball.

The pitching remains a strength. The Mariners currently rank sixth in the majors in team E.R.A. However, they stumbled over the last two games and will look to Castillo to carry them to the promised land today.

The Mariners will cover the spread if Castillo excels. Additionally, the back end must perform. The bullpen must prepare for whatever comes their way. Subsequently, better offense will lead to a better performance from the pitching staff as it negates pressure to overcorrect.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals are enduring another lost season. However, there are some bright spots, and the Royals have a great future if they continue rebuilding their team piece-by-piece.

Witt Jr. had a productive game yesterday. Now, he sports a batting average of .255 with 20 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 79 runs. Expect him to get in on the action and produce more quality at-bats. Meanwhile, Pasquantino has done well in his short time on the field. He is batting .279 with nine home runs, 24 RBIs, and 20 runs across 62 games.

The Royals are a hot mess on offense. Kansas City ranks 14th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, 24th in runs, 28th in home runs, and 25th in slugging percentage. Alternatively, the inconsistency has led to more losses. Their pitching staff has a long way to go. Currently, the Royals rank 26th in team ERA and will look to upgrade the staff after the season ends.

The Royals will cover the spread if they jump on Castillo and force him into mistakes. Likewise, their offense must keep innings going to make things easier for the pitching staff.

Final Mariners-Royals Prediction & Pick

It is the battle of the Castillo name. The pitchers are not related to one another. As for this game, look for Seattle to take it to Kansas City and generate just enough offense to rout the Royals. The Mariners will cover the spread.

Final Mariners-Royals Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-104)