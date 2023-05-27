Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Miami Marlins take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Marlins Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Marlins Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels are not one of the top two teams in the American League West. The surge of the Texas Rangers has put the Halos in third place in the division, with the defending champion Houston Astros in second. Yet, the Angels have done better than many expected, especially in light of Texas’s great start. The Angels are above .500 and have a real chance to make a run at an American League wild card spot. They trail the Astros and the New York Yankees by a narrow margin in the wild card race. It seemed in the first few weeks of the season that the Angels would get blown out of the water and would not be a factor at all, but they have played good baseball over the past few weeks, maintaining a good position and increasing the odds that they will be a contender into August and September. They will probably be buyers, not sellers, at the trade deadline. They needed that in the worst way. It’s a necessity for the Angels to be competitive through the full 162-game season if they want to have any shot at retaining Shohei Ohtani for 2024 and beyond.

Here are the Marlins-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Angels Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-118)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Angels

TV: Bally Sports Florida (Marlins) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:07 p.m. ET/7:07 p.m. PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins played a very strong game against the Angels on Friday night in Anaheim to win the first game of this weekend series. Jorge Soler of the Marlins is on fire, having homered in each of his last four games. The Marlins being ahead of the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies on May 27 is not something many baseball experts predicted, but it has happened. The Marlins have been a great team in one-run ballgames through the first two months of the season and have been tougher and more resilient than most pundits thought they would be.

It also has to be said that after a few really good starts at the beginning of the 2023 season, Shohei Ohtani has struggled as a pitcher. He has a 5.23 ERA in his last five appearances. He has hit at an elite level this year, but his pitching has not been up to standard in recent weeks.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels know that Ohtani is not going to keep struggling as a pitcher. He is too good and talented to continue to scuffle on the mound. The Marlins do not have an especially prolific offense or a deep batting order. Jazz Chisholm, one of their better all-around players, is out with an injury. This is a really good spot for Ohtani to do well. It’s also a good bounce-back situation for the Angels after their loss on Friday night.

Final Marlins-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Angels have been playing well. One loss on Friday doesn’t feel like an especially negative moment for them. Ohtani is going to pitch well. Take the Halos.

Final Marlins-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5