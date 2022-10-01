The Miami Marlins take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Marlins Brewers prediction and pick.

Edward Cabrera gets the call for the Marlins, while Aaron Ashby takes the hill for the Brewers in what will probably be a bullpen game for Milwaukee.

Edward Cabrera has a 3.15 ERA. He was called up to the team and joined the starting rotation in the middle of the season. He pitched three times in June, and then didn’t pitch for the team for one and a half months. He came back to the rotation in early August and has been a regular part of the Marlins’ pitching staff over the past two months. Six of his first seven starts were outstanding. Cabrera had a 1.41 ERA after those seven starts. He pitched scoreless baseball in five of those starts and gave up only one run in a sixth start. In his eighth start on Aug. 28, however, hitters seemed to make adjustments on Cabrera as they collected more film of him and were able to study his patterns. What was a 1.41 ERA is now nearly two runs higher. Cabrera has had a rough go of it in September. He hasn’t pitched six full innings in any start since Aug. 22, which was that seventh start, the final appearance before his season took a negative turn. It will be fascinating to see what Cabrera can deliver in this game, with the Brewers urgently trying to catch the Philadelphia Phillies and also gain ground on the San Diego Padres in a close National League wild card battle.

Aaron Ashby has a 4.50 ERA. His first 11 appearances of the season were strong. Ashby had a 2.70 ERA at the beginning of June on the basis of those 11 appearances. He was a bright spot in the Brewers’ rotation. Then he regressed, allowing 18 earned runs in 18 2/3 innings pitched over a series of four starts. He got tagged for five homers in that stretch. His ERA at the start of July was 4.60, and it has barely budged over the past few months. Ashby has pitched just 3 2/3 innings since Aug. 19. He has been dealing with an inflammation in his left shoulder, not what any pitcher wants to confront in the midst of a playoff push. Ashby could very possibly be an opener in this game, with the Milwaukee bullpen coming in early to help him out. Crucially, Corbin Burnes — the staff ace — pitched eight innings on Friday. That would allow the Brewers to go to a bullpen game here

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Marlins-Brewers MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Brewers Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-137)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

Why The Marlins Could Cover the Spread

Aaron Ashby is unlikely to pitch more than two innings. The Brewer bullpen has plainly struggled since the Josh Hader trade. Milwaukee has lacked another late-inning hammer to help Devin Williams. Getting nine or 12 outs, not just three, has been a real problem. The Brewers’ bullpen has given up a lot of home runs, often in key spots. A perfect example was the Avisail Garcia grand slam on Thursday night in the first game of this series. It turned a 2-0 Milwaukee lead into a 4-2 Miami win. That game is why the Brewers enter play on Saturday behind the Phillies in the National League wild card chase. The Marlins should relish the prospect of going up against the Milwaukee pen.

Why The Brewers Could Cover the Spread

After Corbin Burnes outdueled Sandy Alcantara in a classic pitching matchup, the Brewers should be confident about their ability to win again on Saturday and keep the pressure on the Phillies in the wild card race. More than that, however, Burnes gave the bullpen (except for Devin Williams) a day off, which is huge. Milwaukee can carry off a bullpen game here without being overextended. Also, Edward Cabrera is not as sharp as he previously was for the Marlins. The Brewers should be able to score some runs off him.

Final Marlins-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Brewers should be able to win this game as they continue their playoff push. The over is also enticing with the number set at 7.5. After Friday’s pitching duel, one would think the bats will see a lot more hittable pitches on both sides.

Final Marlins-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5, Over 7.5