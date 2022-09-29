MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022

The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers will begin their four-game weekend series with a Thursday night matchup in Milwaukee. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Brewers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Miami endured a painful extra-innings loss to the Mets last night, bringing their record to 64-91, fourth place in the NL East. The team has already announced that manager Don Mattingly will not return in 2023, ending a tenure that saw the team make the postseason just once in seven seasons.

Milwaukee can no longer win the NL Central, but their 83-72 record has them just half a game out of the final NL Wild Card spot. A four-game series against the lowly Miami Marlins is something that any playoff contender would love to see on their schedule at this point. Milwaukee needs to take advantage of this stretch and make up some ground in the playoff race.

Here are the Marlins-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Brewers Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-152)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Braxton Garrett will be tonight’s starter for Miami, making his 16th start of the season. Garrett has gone 3-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 79.1 innings in those 15 starts. The young lefty spent two months in Triple-A to begin the season, then missed a month with an oblique injury before returning. In his two starts since returning, Garrett has thrown 10.2 innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out ten batters. Batters have hit just .213 against Garrett’s slider, with 55 strikeouts in 122 at-bats.

Miami’s bullpen has been bad this year, but there are a couple of bright spots. Steven Okert has appeared in 60 games this season, with a 2.98 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51.1 innings. The lefty has some biceps issues right now but is not on the Injured List. Dylan Floro has pitched to a 3.08 ERA with eight saves in 49.2 innings. Closer Tanner Scott has hit a couple of rough patches but has 19 saves and 83 strikeouts in 58.2 innings.

Miami’s offense has been stagnant, especially since Jazz Chisholm and Jorge Soler have been injured. Now, with both out for the season, Jesus Sanchez and Bryan De La Cruz led the team with 12 home runs each. De La Cruz has hit 18 doubles while Sanchez has added 12 doubles and three triples. Garrett Cooper leads the team with 33 doubles, hitting nine home runs with a .261 batting average. Jon Berti leads all of baseball with 37 stolen bases, 16 doubles, four home runs, and two triples. Rookie Charles Leblanc has hit the ground running, hitting .282 with ten doubles and four home runs in 43 games. Other rookies have made their way to the big leagues, with mixed results at best. Miami ranks second in baseball with 117 stolen bases.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Eric Lauer will take the ball for Milwaukee tonight. Lauer has been solid in his 27 starts, going 10-7 with a 3.96 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 147.2 innings. The lefty throws his fastball, which averages 93 mph, about 43 percent of the time, holding batters to a .205 batting average, with 76 strikeouts in 220 at-bats.

Milwaukee’s bullpen has been average, ranking 16th with a 3.93 ERA, striking out 610 batters in 565.2 innings. Brad Boxberger rejuvenated his career in the shortened 2020 season, continuing that success in the following two seasons. Boxberger has pitched to a 3.15 ERA with 65 strikeouts in 60 innings this season. Closer Devin Williams owns a 1.67 ERA, with 14 saves and 92 strikeouts in 59.1 innings. Batters are hitting just .146 against Williams, including a brutal .081 mark against Williams’ fastball.

Milwaukee’s lineup is full of mashers, led by Rowdy Tellez and his 34 home runs. Tellez has hit 23 doubles and 87 RBI, ranking second with 62 walks. Willy Adames ranks second with 31 home runs and leads the team with 96 RBI and 31 doubles. Christian Yelich is tied for second with 25 doubles but leads the team with 17 stolen bases and 83 walks. Yelich has hit 12 home runs this season. Hunter Renfroe ranks third on the team with 28 home runs, hitting .253 with 21 doubles. Andrew McCutchen is tied with Yelich for second with 25 doubles, adding 17 home runs. Tyrone Taylor has belted 17 home runs and 18 doubles. Kolten Wong is second with 16 stolen bases, hitting 15 home runs, 23 doubles, and four triples. Milwaukee ranks third in the league with 213 home runs, and fifth with 533 walks. This strong offense should be able to take advantage of a bad Marlins team.

Final Marlins-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Milwaukee is fighting for their playoff lives with about a week remaining and needs these four games desperately.

Final Marlins-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee -1.5 (+126), over 7.5 (-106)