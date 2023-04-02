Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After the New York Mets made a big push to sign him in free agency, Kodai Senga finally made his long-awaited debut. With the Mets coming away with the victory, Senga had plenty of reasons to smile.

Senga got a win in his first start, as the Mets took down the Miami Marlins 5-1. Following the win, Senga had a hilarious reaction to New York’s post game celebration, via SNY.

“A very hot ceremonial indeed,” Senga said.

Even Senga’s translator got a chuckle out of the response. Senga laughed along when the reports joined his translator. While his response is quite confusing in nature, it was Senga’s way of expressing the excitement after his first MLB. Whether it’s ‘hot ceremonial’ or not, it seems like Senga and his Mets teammates are getting along nicely.

While his interview might’ve drawn a few laughs, Senga’s start against the Marlins was no laughing matter. The right-hander threw 5.1 innings in the win, allowing just three hits and one earned run. He struck out eight in the victory.

When the Mets signed Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract, he was already guaranteed a major role in New York’s rotation. However, with Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana going down with injuries, Senga will now have to step even furthermore. He is a key figure in the Mets’ pitching rotation.

So far so good for Senga. He’ll look to continue mowing down hitters the next time he toes the rubber. Senga will be waiting to see how the Mets celebrate his next win.