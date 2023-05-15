The New York Mets and Washington Nationals finish their four-game series today. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Nationals prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Mets will at least be coming away with a split of the series, as they took an 8-2 win in the third game. The Mets scored all eight of their runs in the fifth inning, with Starling Marte and Mark Canha both driving in two runs. This was a pleasant sight as those two have been in slumps for the Mets, but both performed well in the win. Max Scherzer beat his old team, doling them to just one run over five innings. For the Nats, they struggle with runners in scoring position, going 1-13 in those situations. They left 13 men on base during the game, and could not find ways to score. They will finish their four-game set today.

Here are the Mets-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Nationals Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+106)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mets vs. Nationals

TV: SNY/MASN2

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets as a favorite have not been solid as of late. Yesterday was the first time the Mets had covered a -1.5 spread in their last 16 tries. Part of that has been slumping hitters overall. Starling Marte was one of those hitters. Before his last four games, Marte had been hitting just .194 on the month. This series has been solid for him though. He is five for 12 on the series, with two RBIs and a stolen base. Marte also has a great track record against Patrick Corbin. Since 2018 Marte has hit .290 with a home run and six RBIs against Corbin.

Also, with a great record against Corbin is Mark Canha. Canha has hit .333 in his career against Corbin. He has struggled this year against lefties, hitting just .200 this year. Canha is hitting just .236 on the year, but in May he is hitting .263 and slugging .447. He will look to continue his success against Corbin in this one. Pete Alonso has also had a lot of success against Corbin. Since 2018, Alonso has hit .265 against him, while hitting five home runs and 10 RBIs. Alonso is not having the best series or best month. He has just two hits in the series and is hitting just .174 this month. It is a good chance for him to turn things around today.

On the mound for the Mets will be David Peterson. Peterson is 1-5 with a 7.68 ERA on the season. He has only pitched six full innings once this year, although he is credited with a complete game. That was the five-inning game against the Braves in which he gave up four runs in five innings. He has given up four or more runs in his last four starts overall. Peterson needs to return to early season form if the Mets are going to walk away with a win in this one.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals have been struggling to score in this series. they have scored just seven runs in their three games. The issue has been leaving runners in scoring positions. They are averaging leaving 3.78 runners in scoring position per game this year. That ranks them 26th in the majors, but still two spots ahead of the Mets. In the series, they are averaging five men per game left in scoring position, including eight in their last game. Still, the Nationals will have a chance to put up plenty of runs today.

Joey Meneses has been playing great in May. He is on an eight-game hit streak, and hitting .283 on the month. He has eight RBIs on the month and has been one of the few Nationals batters to get hits with runners in scoring position. Lane Thomas is also starting to heat up. He is hitting .294 on the month, with a .902 OPS. He also has eight RBIs on the month, but just one in his last six games. If Thomas can start getting more timely hits, the Nationals’ offense will pick up.

While the Nationals will be looking for runs, they will also hope that Patrick Corbin has a solid outing. Corbin is 1-5 with a 4.87 ERA this year. In his last two starts, he has given up just two runs in each, and they have been his best two of the year. He has not been walking batters much this year, but still giving up a lot of hard contact. If he can get a few more strikeouts today, it could be a solid day for him, but if he continues to give up solid contact, it may be a long one.

Final Mets-Nationals Prediction & Pick

The Mets are starting to attempt to right the ship from their recent bad stretch of games. They do send Peterson to the mound today. For as bad as Corbin has been this year, Peterson has been worse for the Mets. This could be a very ugly game with a lost of runs. The Nats have shown they can score this year, just not in this series. They will do so today against a bad starter. The Mets are also not covering the spread as favorites. New York is also having trouble in the early innings. They have not led a game after three innings in their last ten games. They have been in the lead after five innings just three times in their last ten.

Final Mets-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-125) and Over 9.5 (-110)