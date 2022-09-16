MLB Odds: Padres vs. Diamondbacks prediction, odds and pick – 9/16/2022

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres for Game 2! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

The Dbacks took Game 1 of the series 4-0 in what wasn’t much of a competitive game. The Padres couldn’t register any hits and it led to them being shut out by a rookie pitcher. This happens quite often for the Padres, as they tend to not show up against young pitchers. Last night was Drey Jameson’s MLB debut. He pitched seven shutout innings and allowed just two hits against what should be one of the best teams in baseball. However, the Padres are far from an elite team and last night showed why. The Friars have five runs combined in their last four games.

Here are the Padres-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Diamondbacks Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-115)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-104)

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Padres tonight is left-hander Blake Snell. Snell is (6-9) on the season with a 4.02 ERA in 103 innings. He tends to pitch a bit better on the road with a 3.38 ERA but doesn’t get the strikeouts he’s used to getting at home. Make no mistake, Snell is nasty. When he’s on his game he can K up any hitter in the game. In just 103 innings on the season, the southpaw has 139 strikeouts which are 45th in baseball. Snell missed the first month and a half of the season and seems to have found his rhythm. His last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t go well, but he allowed only one run in his previous two starts combined. Snell faced the Dbacks on Sept. 5 and tossed six innings striking out 10 hitters.

The Padres registered just three hits and two against the rookie starter. That is just unacceptable for a major league club. Jameson had a 6.31 ERA in 132 innings in Triple-A and yet comes out and shoves a team with an MVP candidate. It gets worse, Juan Soto is batting 0.63 in his last 15 games with zero extra-base hits. He is now at .202 with only seven RBIs since coming to San Diego a few months back. The offense is in shambles right now and there is concern it likely won’t improve. The Padres are not a team to consider betting on right now until they prove otherwise and go out and score runs consistently.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Pitching for the Dbacks tonight is fellow southpaw Madison Bumgarner. Mad Bum is (6-14) on the season with a 4.88 ERA in 147.2 innings. This will now be the fifth time he is facing the Padres this season alone. He is (0-3) with a 5.29 ERA in 17 innings against SD this season. The Padres offense isn’t doing great right now, but they do get to Bumgarner when they play. The Padres are hitting .306 off of Mad Bum so the veteran will need to show that he has different stuff this time around.

The lineup managed to smash three home runs last night with two of them coming against starter Sean Manaea. Ketel Marte, Carson Kelly, and Emmanuel Rivera all had solo shots to extend the lead. Christian Walker leads the team in homers and Josh Rojas leads in average at .268. The offense isn’t pretty, but they have found a way to get the job done. In the last 30 days, Arizona is 10th in homers with 30. They are also 3rd in RBIs with 129 and 5th in walks with 91. They won’t be making the postseason, but they are getting the job done when it matters most. This team can not be slept on.

Final Padres-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Padres do own Mad Bum this season even though the offense is out of place. I think both teams find a way to score some runs, so taking the over is the best call to make in this matchup.

Final Padres-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-104)