The Texas Rangers will meet the Los Angeles Angels in the rubber match of a three-game series at Angels Stadium. We’re at the Big A, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Rangers-Angels prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers destroyed the Angels 10-1 on Saturday. Now, they look to take the series. It was scoreless in the fourth inning when Jonah Heim clipped an RBI single to left field to score Adolis Garcia to put the Rangers on the board. Next, Travis Janikowski clapped an RBI single to left-center field to score Heim in and make it 2-0 Rangers. Marcus Semien then delivered an RBI on an infield single to go up 3-0. Amazingly, it stayed that way until the ninth inning when the Angels unraveled.

Tucker Davidson came into the game and had a solid ERA entering the contest and was one of the best relievers on the team. However, this was not his night. It started first when Robbie Grossman dabbed an RBI single to put the Rangers up 4-0. Then, Nathaniel Lowe slapped an RBI double to go make it 5-0. Garcia slugged an RBI single to make it 6-0. Next, the Rangers scored on an error and a couple of balls that got through. It got to the point where the Angels threw the white flag by putting in Brett Phillips, a position player, on the mound, to record the final out.

The Angels did not have it on this night offensively, leaving six runners on base. Meanwhile, the Rangers found the bats late. Reid Detmers had a mixed night, striking out six but running into trouble in the fourth inning. Conversely, Nathan Eovaldi dominated the Angels, tossing eight scoreless innings. The Rangers will go with Martin Perez today. Ultimately, Perez is 4-1 with a 2.41 ERA. The Angels roll with Jose Suarez, who is 1-1 with a 7.81 ERA.

Here are the Rangers-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Angels Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-194)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Angels

TV: BSW

Stream: MLB

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers struggled to hit the baseball all night with the exception of one inning. However, that one big inning was enough to give them the lead. The Rangers then officially put the game away in the ninth as they faced a reliever that had a bad night.

Lowe had a good night for the Rangers, going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Likewise, Heim helped the Rangers early with an RBI single. The Rangers got the hits when they needed it. Moreover, they put the runners across the plate. Garcia and Lowe delivered when the Rangers needed them to.

But the pitching was efficient. Amazingly, Eovaldi did not allow the Angels to do much. The biggest threat to him came in the fifth inning, when he had to face Mike Trout with two runners on base and two outs. Regardless, he got Trout to ground out to end the inning. The Rangers did not allow the Angels to get too many chances with less than two outs.

The Rangers will cover this spread if they can deliver another big inning. Then, they must not allow the Angels to get too many chances with less than two outs.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels lost because of their hitting. Yes, Detmers had a bad third inning, and Davidson unraveled in the ninth. But the Angels could not give Detmers or either of their other three relievers any run support.

Trout went 1 for 4, while Ohtani went 0 for 4. Unfortunately, the Angels did not have the services of Hunter Renfroe or Anthony Rendon, so there was a lack of power in the lineup. But Gio Urshela went 2 for 4 with two singles and continued to show why the Angels made the right decision signing him.

The bullpen had a mixed night. First, Ryan Tepera pitched two scoreless innings. Andrew Wantz delivered two shutout innings. However, Davidson could not keep up with the two of them. The Angels need more consistency from their bullpen and cannot unravel at the worst times.

The Angels will cover the spread if they can hit the ball and build momentum early. Then, the bullpen must hold.

Final Rangers-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Rangers played well last night. Ultimately, they will not score that many runs today. But it will be a close game. Subsequently, this one geets decided in the ninth inning.

Final Rangers-Angels Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-194)