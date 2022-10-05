MLB Odds: Rays vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 10/5/2022

The Tampa Bay Rays will face off with the Boston Red Sox in the regular season finale at Fenway Park on Wednesday afternoon in Boston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below.

Tampa Bay has secured the third and final AL Wild Card spot, entering the final game with an 86-75 record. The team will line up their pitching before beginning their playoff series with Cleveland this weekend. With this final game meaning very little, pitchers and hitters alike will get their required work in before games count again.

Boston has suffered through a rough season, entering their final game with a 77-84 record, the worst in the AL East and only one in the division below .500. Both manager Alex Cora and Chaim Bloom have been given votes of confidence for next season, but tangible results are needed.

MLB Odds: Rays-Red Sox Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-182)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Tampa Bay has shuffled their rotation, pushing Drew Rasmussen to the third playoff game, sending Josh Fleming to the mound in his place. Fleming will make his tenth appearance and third start of the season. In his previous work, Fleming has gone 2-4 with an ugly 6.23 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 30.1 innings. Opponents are hitting .343 against the lefty. Tampa Bay’s strong bullpen has been highlighted by Jason Adam, who has pitched to a 1.56 ERA with 75 strikeouts in 63.1 innings, tied for the team lead with eight saves. Pete Fairbanks is also tied with eight saves, pitching to a 1.13 ERA with a dominant 38:3 K:BB ratio in 24 innings. Lefty Brooks Raley has pitched to a 2.68 ERA in his 60 appearances, striking out 61 batters in 53.2 innings.

Randy Arozarena leads the team with 20 home runs, 41 doubles, three triples, 32 stolen bases, and 89 RBI. Arozarena ranks second with a .262 batting average. Isaac Paredes is tied for the team lead with 20 home runs, adding 16 doubles in 110 games. Ji-Man Choi has hit ten home runs this season, all against right0-handed pitching. Yandy Diaz leads the team with a .296 batting average, ranking second with 33 doubles, adding nine home runs with more walks than strikeouts. Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the league with 293 doubles and is tied for tenth with 95 stolen bases.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Nick Pivetta will take the ball for the regular season finale. Pivetta has pitched to a 10-12 record with a 4.56 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 175.2 innings across his 32 starts. Batters have hit just .200 against Pivetta’s slider. Pivetta leads the team with 170 strikeouts and is second behind Michael Wacha in wins. Boston’s bullpen has been awful this season, especially in the second half. John Schreiber has been the healthiest and most consistent of the group, with a 4-4 record and 2.25 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 64 innings. Opponents have hit .194 against Schreiber. Matt Barnes has overcome a rough start to the season, with a 1.26 ERA in his last 15 appearances, the last eleven of which have been scoreless.

Rafael Devers has been great for the team, leading with 27 home runs and 88 RBI, ranking second with 42 doubles and a .295 batting average. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a .305 batting average, adding 15 home runs and 38 doubles. JD Martinez leads the team with 43 doubles, hitting 14 home runs with a .272 batting average. Alex Verdugo has hit 11 home runs, adding 39 doubles and a .282 batting average.

Final Rays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Tampa Bay should be able to handle this.

Tampa Bay +1.5 (-182), over 8 (-110)