We’re back with another installment of our MLB odds series as we bring you a prediction and pick for this game between two teams on their own respective streaks. The Boston Red Sox (19-14) will take on the Philadelphia Phillies (15-17) in the first action this season between these two contenders. Check out our MLB odds series for our Red Sox-Phillies prediction and pick.

The Boston Red Sox are currently in third place in the AL East and would be higher if it weren’t for the tremendous starts the Rays and Orioles are having. They’re on their best streak of the season having won six consecutive games and just recently swept the Blue Jays. They’ll play their first series with the Phillies this season. Chris Sale (LHP) will be their likely starter.

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently in fourth place in the NL East and will have a tough road ahead of them to overcome the Atlanta Braves. After notching four straight wins, the Phillies have lost their last four games heading into this one. A new series means a new opportunity to get some wins against a new look and the Phillies could use one more than ever. They’ll trot out Zack Wheeler (RHP) as their starter.

Here are the Red Sox-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Phillies Odds

Boston Red Sox: +134

Philadelphia Phillies: -158

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Phillies

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox have seen a ton of production from their bats early in the season and it’s been translating into wins. Rafael Devers is having a tremendous start with 11 HR and 31 RBI on .240 batting. They’ve also seen a ton of production from their newly-acquired rookie Masataka Yoshida as he’s averaging .317, first on their ball club and 13th in the MLB. He’s also a weapon on the road batting .400. If the Red Sox can continue their hot play during this streak, they should be able to get the win.

Chris Sale will march out at 2-2 with a rough 6.75 ERA in 29.1 IP. He’s kept his HR balls down, but hasn’t seen as much production in his strikeouts as he has in previous years. The Red Sox like to start fast, so it’ll be important for them to earn Sale some run support. They have a 6-7 record on the road and have gone 10-9 when listed as the underdogs.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies rank seventh in the NL in home runs and they have a solid record when playing at home at 8-5. Nicholas Castellanos has been an incredible addition for the Phillies with his 4 HR, 20 RBI, and 11 walks drawn. He’s a machine when it comes to getting on base and offers the Phillies a ton of scoring opportunities. The problem of late, however, has been their pitching and giving up runs. They’ve let up more than 10 runs in their last three consecutive games.

Zack Wheeler will likely be the starter behind his 3.86 ERA in 32.2 innings of action. He’s been very production with a 3-1 record and gives the Phillies an edge here with the pitching matchup. If Wheeler can keep the Sox bats at-bay, the Phillies could do enough to produce runs here at home with the return of Bryce Harper to the lineup.

Final Red Sox-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Both teams are in the midst of opposite streaks. The Red Sox have caught fire and have looked very good in their recent games. If their bats can continue to stay hot, they could get the win as underdogs. The Phillies will have a boost in Bryce Harper returning home and they’ll have an edge in the pitching. The biggest issue here will be their recent lack of run support and spotty pitching. Let’s take the Red Sox to win this game as underdogs on the road.

Final Red Sox-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox (+134)