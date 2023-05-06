Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Boston Red Sox take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Our MLB odds series has our Red Sox Phillies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Red Sox Phillies.

The Boston Red Sox are red hot right now. They have won seven in a row to move to third place in the American League East. They were 5-8 through their first 13 games but have won 15 of 21 and 8 of 10 to move six games above .500. The pitching has been decent for Boston, but the difference is that the bats have come alive and caught fire. Everyone is hitting, and it’s a mixture of familiar faces such as Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo, blended with new hitters such as Masataka Yoshida. Power, speed, balance, versatility — the Red Sox aren’t winning in one specific way. They are calling upon many strengths and bringing them all to the table in various games. They just hammered the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game sweep at Fenway Park. Then they came into Philadelphia on Friday night and beat Phillie ace Zack Wheeler. We have seen the worst and the best of the Red Sox through five weeks of play. If this current version sticks around, Boston will comfortably make the playoffs in the cutthroat American League East, which has already won over 80 combined games against non-division opponents, easily the best mark in baseball. Given that the new MLB schedule does away with the 19-games-against-division-opponents model, and has every team play a more balanced schedule throughout the 30-team MLB landscape, the strength of each A.L. East team is likely to be magnified whenever it steps outside the division.

Here are the Red Sox-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Phillies Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-154)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Phillies

TV: FOX

Stream: FOX Sports app

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

*Watch Red Sox-Phillies LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are playing great baseball. There just isn’t much else to say or explain. Boston is consistently scoring five or more runs per game and is getting production throughout its lineup. Defense has been good, and pitching has been competent. What really matters is that it’s not about any one guy. It’s about a full roster chipping in. That’s championship baseball. No one is getting on a lucky hot streak which will fade away. It’s a combination of players all coming to the ballpark with confidence and the right approach at the plate. Team speed is manufacturing some runs. Rafael Devers is the elite power hitter who forces opposing pitchers to be cautious. The Sox are finding the right blend in personnel, and the performance is now up to standard after two bad weeks to begin the season. This team is on a roll, and Philadelphia starter Bailey Falter is not the man you would want to stand in the way of this machine from New England.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are hot, but streaks are made to be broken. Boston’s pitching has been solid but not spectacular. It has been good enough to win with the offense the Sox have created, but it hasn’t been special. The Sox beat Toronto in a few slugfests. If Boston goes from scoring five runs per game to three runs, the Red Sox are likely to lose.

The Phillies, meanwhile, have lost five in a row. The laws of averages suggest that a baseball team winning seven in a row is bound to lose. A team with five losses in a row is bound to win. This game is a “regression to the mean” special.

Final Red Sox-Phillies Prediction & Pick

You should stay away from this game. The Red Sox are playing a lot better, but the pendulum is bound to swing the other way.

Final Red Sox-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5