Winners of 12 straight to start the season, the Tampa Bay Rays host the Boston Red Sox. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Rays prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Rays continued to make history with their 12th straight win to open the season. On Wednesday night, it was a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox, in a game that saw prospect Taj Bradley make his team debut and impress. The Red Sox will attempt to avoid the four-game sweep at the hands of the Rays. They are currently 5-7 on the season and have often struggled to score. When they have scored, they have won in general, except last night, where pitching fell apart.

Here are the Red Sox-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rays Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-110)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Rays

TV: NESN/BSSUN

Stream: MLB/TV

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox finally figured out how to score against the Rays last night, it was just not enough. Rafael Devers led the way offensively last night, driving in three runs with one home run on the night. That was his fifth home run of the season which ties him for second in MLB. He has been driving in runs well, with 12 RBIs on the season, but his batting average has not been great. He is hitting just .280 on the season, with an OBP of .321.

The main offensive force for the Red Sox has been Adam Duvall. He is hitting .455 on the season with an OBP of .514. He has 14 RBIs on the season with four home runs. The problem for the Red Sox is Duvall is on the 10-Day IL. He has been sorely missed in this series against the Rays, but he will be back soon as he did not need wrist surgery. Masataka Yoshida is also missing from the lineup for the Red Sox, and while he is expected back Friday, it will not help the Red Sox in this game against the Rays.

On the hill for the Red Sox will be Corey Kluber. He has struggled in his first two starts of the year, taking a loss in both of them. He has only pitched 8.1 innings in the two outings and given up five runs. Kluber is not the same stud pitcher he was with the Indians and continues declining. Still, he is a quality starter who can win a game for the Red Sox.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays just destroyed Chris Sale and the Red Sox. They have been doing that a lot this year. The Rays lead the MLB in home runs, by a wide margin. They also lead the MLB in RBIs, by an even wider margin. They are fifth in batting average, but that does not matter as much when you are sending the ball into the bleachers like they are. Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe both have four home runs and double-digit RBIs. Both also have on-base percentages over .375 on the season. Adding to that is Randy Arozarena, who has 15 RBIs, and has stolen two bases this year. Yandy Diaz, Isaac Paredes, Luke Raley, and Harold Ramirez have also added three home runs on the season.

To add to it, the Rays have been the best pitching staff this year, and lead the MLB in era. All four of the guys who have started at least two games have one quality start. Zach Eflin has the worst ERA of the bunch with a 3.27, while Jeffery Springs and Drew Rasmussen have yet to give up a run. The team’s WHIP is .93, and they are striking out nine batters per nine innings.

Jeffery Springs will hope to continue his amazing start. The Rays have won his starts by a combined 16-1. In his two starts, he has given up no runs, three hits, and four walks, while striking out 19 in 13 innings of work. His second outing was the bad one of the two since that is the game he gave up all three of his hits. His swing-and-miss rate is through the roof, and it seems batters cannot get a read on him at all.

Final Red Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick

There is a reason the Rays are the best team in baseball. They have the best offense this year and the best pitching. It has not just been a one-sided affair for them. If the bats are not there, the pitching is, as seen in the 1-0 win over the Sox. If the pitching stumbles, they score, as seen in the 9-7 win over the Sox. The Sox have struggled too many times to score this year. They are inconsistent and not getting the pitching they need. The Rays also put the hammer down when ahead. Last night was the closest they have been to give up a lead. Today, Kluber gets tagged for a few runs early, and the Rays make it 13 straight.

Final Red Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (-110)