The Cincinnati Reds take on the Oakland Athletics. Our MLB odds series has our Reds Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds Athletics.

The Cincinnati Reds are coming off one of the more improbable series of the 2023 MLB season. The Texas Rangers were 14-7 entering play on Monday in Cincinnati, while the Reds had just been swept in a four-game series by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cincinnati was 7-15 for the season and unraveling fairly rapidly. The Reds had lost six games in a row, three of them in shutouts. Cincinnati had scored a total of six runs in those six games. It did not score more than three runs in any of those games. It scored more than two runs once. The Reds were going against a hot Texas team which had soared past the Houston Astros and into first place in the American League West.

Cincinnati was losing a lot and scoring barely anything.

Then everything changed. Cincinnati scored at least five runs in each of the three games it played versus the Rangers in Ohio. The Reds scored seven runs in the first two games of the series and then five in the third. Cincinnati walked off the Rangers in two of those games, delivering clutch hits in the bottom of the ninth on separate occasions. The Reds are still just 10-15, but maybe they can do something with their recent run of good form.

Here are the Reds-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Athletics Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+146)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Reds vs. Athletics

TV: Bally Sports Ohio (Reds) / NBC Sports California (A’s) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The A’s are simply a terrible team. Hitting, pitching, you name it. Oakland has fielded a dirt-cheap roster under an ownership group which is clearly intent on moving to Las Vegas or (at the very least) leveraging its position to get a new stadium in a locality which would be willing to pay for it. The A’s and their ownership group have shown they are not serious about fielding a winning team. Oakland seems like a shoo-in to lose at least 100 games this year. It wouldn’t surprise too many people if the A’s lost at least 110 games in 2023. Cincinnati should be able to handle this team, which is led in this game by starter Kyle Muller, who owns an ERA of more than seven runs. Need we say more?

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The A’s are not a good team, but the Reds aren’t a good team either. In this contest, Cincinnati is sending Luis Cessa to the mound as its starter. Cessa has an ERA of over 10 runs. If ever there was a time for the Oakland bats to produce and have one of their better outings of the season, this is it. It is generally not advisable to pick the A’s in any game, but if you are looking for value and a real opportunity to cash a ticket in which the A’s win, this is one such opening.

Final Reds-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The A’s might win this game, but really — you can and should stay away. There are other, clearer games to bet on. Just take a pass on this one.

Final Reds-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5