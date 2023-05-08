The Colorado Rockies (14-21) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15) for the first of three games Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Pirates prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch.

The Rockies got off to a bad start, but have been playing better recently. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games and have won five of their last six games. In the past week, the Rockies are hitting .293 as a team. Kris Bryant and Ezequiel Tovar each have two home runs in that stretch. Their pitching has been much better lately as well. In the last week, Colorado has a team ERA of 3.06. This has finally lowered their season ERA to below 5.00. The Rockies are trying to dig themselves out of a hole, but it will not be an easy task against the Pirates.

The Pirates have finally come back down to earth after their incredible start to the season. Pittsburgh is on a seven game losing streak, but they did play two really good teams in the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays. Despite having lost seven in a row, the Pirates are still at the top of the NL Central division. In the last week, only one of the Pirates’ regular starters is hitting over .250. On the mound, they have not received a quality start and their ERA is 5.65 in the last week.

These two teams have met before. The Pirates swept the Rockies in colorado and outscored them 33-9. Pittsburgh was hot in that series and they are hoping to get hot in this one. The starting pitcher matchup for this game will be Kyle Freeland against Mitch Keller.

Here are the Rockies-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Pirates Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-137)

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Pirates

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies have been playing great baseball lately. As mentioned before, they are hitting .293 as a team in the last week and have an ERA just above 3.00. Colorado has beaten some good teams as well. They swept the Milwaukee Brewers and won two of three against the New York Mets. The Rockies are playing well and beating good teams. If they can keep this up, they should be able to cover this spread.

The Rockies have been hitting almost 20 points better against right-handed pitchers this year. Keller has been pitching well, but the Rockies should be able to hit well off of him. With how hot Colorado has been lately, they becoming a tough lineup to face.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates hit better against left-handed pitching and they have already gotten a chance to face Kyle Freeland. In that game, Pittsburgh scored nine runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings off Freeland. Freeland is not a big strikeout pitcher, so the Pirates will get some pitches to hit. Having already seen Freeland, they know his arsenal and how he attacks hitters. Pittsburgh does not need to score another 14 runs in this game to beat Colorado, but if they knock out Freeland early, they will cover this spread.

Final Rockies-Pirates Prediction & Pick

With how the Rockies have been playing, it is easy to see how they could cover this spread. However, the Pirates are 5-2 when Keller pitches and have covered a -1.5 spread in four of those five wins. Keller has been putchung well and expect that to continue. Pittsburgh should come ready to play in front of their home crowd.

Final Rockies-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Pirates -1.5 (+114), Over 8 (-122)