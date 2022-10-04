The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Dodgers prediction and pick.

Ryan Feltner takes the ball for the Rockies, while Julio Urias gets the start for the Dodgers.

Ryan Feltner, like every other Colorado starting pitcher, has had a rough year. He missed most of the month of July due to an injury, but in June, August and September, his month-specific ERA was higher than six runs. He has been getting roughed up on a regular basis. Colorado pitchers were terrible in 2022. The Rockies had one of the highest staff ERAs in baseball, and as we have continuously pointed out over the past month, these season-long results are worse than the simple matter of playing in Coors Field. The Rockies have been bad in road games. Their pitchers have not been able to find a groove. German Marquez, Kyle Freeland, and the rest of the staff have struggled, Feltner very much included. Changes are surely coming to the Rockies’ pitching staff and starting rotation for 2023. The real question is where the changes will come. Below that layer is the even deeper question: Where can the Rockies find value and get pitchers who will be willing to join a franchise which is in a very difficult situation and has a lot of money committed to Kris Bryant and a few other high-end bats?

Julio Urias will probably finish second in the 2022 National League Cy Young Award voting, and he will definitely finish in the top three. Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins will likely win the award, and Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks should join Urias in the top three. Urias has a brilliant 2.12 ERA. More than that, he has a sparking 1.19 ERA in five September starts. He has finished the season on top of his game. If Alcantara wasn’t having a spectacular season with the Marlins, Urias would be in line to win the Cy Young. What will lift Alcantara over Urias and Gallen is the fact that Alcantara has pitched several complete games and has been the ultimate workhorse while still accumulating great numbers across the board. Urias has pitched a lot of six-inning starts while Alcantara has been able to pitch seven or eight innings, occasionally all nine. Alcantara has done something special. That’s exactly what he needed to prevent Urias from winning the Cy Young. None of that, however, should take away from the amazing season Urias has produced. On a pitching staff which — at the beginning of the season — included Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler, Urias has been the best and most consistent Dodger starter. Few would have predicted that before the season began. Urias will make this his final tune-up before he takes the mound for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series next Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Dodger Stadium.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Rockies-Dodgers MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Dodgers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+146)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-176)

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

Why The Rockies Could Cover the Spread

The Rockies have bothered the Dodgers this year, winning seven games against them, more than any other N.L. West team in head-to-head competition against Los Angeles. Colorado will fight L.A. every last inch, and if Urias has a mental lull or letdown before the playoffs next week, the Rockies can take advantage.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover the Spread

The Dodgers have their best starter, Julio Urias, on the mound. They also want to win this game so that they can secure their 111th win of the regular season. Only four MLB teams have done this before. The Dodgers want to become the fifth. The four teams: the 1906 Chicago Cubs, the 2001 Seattle Mariners, the 1998 New York Yankees, and the 1954 Cleveland Indians.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers will want to win their 111th game and make a special piece of history. Urias will want to pitch well. Ryan Feltner is not good. It’s simple.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5