The Kansas City Royals (12-31) take on the San Diego Padres (20-22) in the second game of a three game set. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you a Royals-Padres prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was dominated by the Padres. San Diego drew eight walks in the in the first 3 2/3 off Brad Keller. Altogether, the Padres walked 10 times in the game. This helped them score four runs. Michael Wacha took a no-hitter into the eighth inning of the game. The no-hit bid was broken up in the eighth inning on a single by Michael Massey. Wacha finished the game with 11 strikeouts and no walks. The Padres completed the shutout as Nick Martinez pitched the final two innings. San Diego only had five hits on the game, but Fernando Tatis Jr. had two of them. Every batter on the Royals struck out at least once.

Brady Singer will take the mound for Kansas City while Seth Lugo gets the ball for San Diego.

Here are the Royals-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Padres Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-114)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Royals vs. Padres

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Brady Singer is having a tough season, but he does have a few good starts. Singer is coming off a solid start against the Chicago White Sox. He went six innings in that game, allowed five hits and just one run. The Royals are hoping Singer has turned the page on his bad starts and will have record a second good on in a row. The Padres are struggling at the plate right now as they have the worst batting average in the MLB. Singer does have a good opportunity to shut down San Diego. Singer will need to find a way to give up less hits, though. If he does that, the Royals will cover the spread.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres are bad offensively this season, so they will need to win this game on the mound. Lugo is having a good season and can easily overpower the Royals. On the season, Lugo has just one start in which he has gone less than five innings. In his seven starts, Lugo has gone at least six innings five times. Through 39 2/3 innings, Lugo has walked just nine batters and struck out 36. If Lugo can go six or more innings again in this game, the Padres will cover the spread.

Final Royals-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres and Royals are both not very good offensively. However, the Padres have the better pitcher on the mound in this game. When it comes to the Royals, it is going to be smart to bet against them. Kansas City is just as bad as Oakland this season. They do not win often and they are just 15-28 against the spread. The Padres are 21-21 against the spread. San Diego should be able to put the Royals away and cover the spread again Tuesday night.

Final Royals-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (-105), Under 8.5 (-115)