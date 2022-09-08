MLB Odds: Twins vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 9/8/2022

The Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees will finish their four-game series in the Bronx on Thursday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Twins-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below.

Minnesota entered New York with a chance to make a jump in the playoff race, but instead have lost three games. Overall, the club is 68-67, two games behind Cleveland in the AL Central, and seven and a half behind the final AL Wild Card spot. The club desperately needs a win to spark them down the stretch.

New York has seemingly put a rough stretch behind them, winning four in a row, bringing their record to 83-54. Fans have taken a collective deep breath, as their lead in the AL East sits at a comfortable five games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays. The team should be getting healthy at the right time, which is a bad thing for opponents to hear.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Sonny Gray, one time failed Yankee, will be tonight’s starter, tasked with ending a three-game losing streak. Gray has been very good for Minnesota this season, with a 3.10 ERA in 104.2 innings across 21 starts. Gray has struck out 23.7% of the batters he has faced this season, a far cry from his terrible 2018 season in the Bronx. Batters are hitting just .212 against Gray’s sinker. Jhoan Duran has been the best part of an average bullpen for Minnesota. The rookie has pitched to a 1.76 ERA in his 61.1 innings, striking out 78 batters. Griffin Jax has registered a 3.75 ERA in 62.2 innings with 71 strikeouts on the season.

Minnesota’s offense sorely misses Byron Buxton, who once again is sidelined with an injury. Prior to his injury, Buxton led the team with 28 home runs. Carlos Correa has belted 17 home runs, including the sole run for the club in the nightcap of yesterday’s doubleheader. Correa is hitting .271 in his first season with the club. Jorge Polanco has 16 home runs and leads the team with 64 walks. Jose Miranda has hit 14 home runs in his rookie season, with a .273 batting average. Gary Sanchez has improved his defense away from the Bronx, adding 14 home runs and 20 doubles. Gio Urshela has hit 23 doubles and 11 home runs in his first season since coming over from the Yankees. Luis Arraez leads the team with an impressive .314 batting average and 25 doubles.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Welcome back Nestor Cortes! Cortes has been on the injured list since last month, and the team will welcome him back with open arms. After playing 21 innings of baseball yesterday, the team could use a fresh arm. Cortes owns a 2.68 ERA in his 131 innings, striking out 133 batters. Cortes does not throw overly hard, but his ever-changing arm slot keeps batters guessing. Batters are hitting below .200 on both Cortes’ fastball and cutter. New York’s bullpen has been great all season, ranking second with a 2.97 ERA. Ron Marinaccio, a local product, has pitched to a sparkling 1.79 ERA in 36.1 innings. Wandy Peralta has been the most consistent performer, with a 2.58 ERA in 52.1 innings. Despite a terrible month or so of games, Clay Holmes has a low ERA at 2.28 in 55 innings.

New York leads the league with 214 home runs, paced by Aaron Judge’s league-leading 55. Judge has played at an MVP pace all season, leading the team in all the triple crown categories, and ranks second with 16 stolen bases. Gleyber Torres belted his 19th home run yesterday afternoon. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has played better defense of late, and found his power stroke, with three home runs on the season, including two this week alone.

Final Twins-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Get the brooms ready! The Yankees should sweep the Twins tonight.

Final Twins-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York -1.5 (+142), under 7 (-122)