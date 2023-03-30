The Chicago White Sox will travel to take on the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in a Thursday night Opening Day matchup at Minute Maid Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Astros prediction and pick, laid out below.

Chicago struggled last season, ending with an even 81-81 record, second place in the AL Central. With the expanded playoffs, Chicago was still five games out of the final Wild Card spot. Pedro Grifol was hired to take over for Tony LaRussa in hopes of turning things around.

Houston finished with the best record in the American League last season, going 106-56 to win the AL West. Houston cruised through the playoffs, sweeping Seattle and the New York Yankees before disposing of Philadelphia in six games to capture another title.

Here are the White Sox-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Astros Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-170)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Astros

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:08 PM ET/5:08 PM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Andrew Benintendi was the big offseason pickup for Chicago, breaking up a strong batch of right-handed hitters. Benintendi hit an impressive .304 with 31 extra-base hits for the Royals and Yankees last season. Tim Anderson played in just 79 games last season, but hit .301 with 19 extra-base hits in that brief time. Rookie Oscar Colas earned high praise for his power from scouts, and he hit 23 home runs in 117 games across three minor league levels last season. Yoan Moncada desperately needs a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2022. Moncada was acquired all the way back in the Chris Sale trade before the 2017 season. Eloy Jimenez is a threatening presence in the middle of a lineup when healthy, but has not played a full season since 2020. Jimenez will be looked to even more with the departure of Jose Abreu.

Dylan Cease finished second in the Cy Young voting after last season, dominating opponents to the tune of a 2.20 ERA with 227 strikeouts in 184 innings. Cease has now struck out at least 200 batters in the last two seasons. Aaron Bummer was electric when healthy last year and possesses one of the game’s best sinkers. Batters hit ground balls at a 64.0 percent clip against Bummer, nearly 20 percent above the league average.

With Cease on the mound, the White Sox have a chance in this tough Opening Day against the defending champs. If he brings his best stuff, Chicago could spoil Houston’s night.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Yordan Alvarez keeps opposing pitchers up at night after posting a .306/.406/.613 slash line, with 37 home runs and 29 doubles last season. For his efforts, Alvarez was third in the AL MVP voting. Alex Bregman turned things around toward the end of the season, hitting 38 doubles and 23 home runs despite a .259 batting average. Bregman walked more than he struck out last season. Breakout postseason star Jeremy Pena has taken the reigns at shortstop, with 44 extra-base hits and a Gold Glove last season. Pena was named MVP of both the ALCS and World Series. After spending the first nine seasons of his career with the White Sox, Jose Abreu will suit up for Houston this season. Abreu hit 40 doubles and 15 home runs last season, posting a .304 batting average and a 4.2 bWAR to bring more pop to an already loaded Astros squad.

Framber Valdez will take the ball Opening Day with Justin Verlander now employed by the Mets. Valdez posted a 2.82 ERA with 194 strikeouts in 201 1/3 innings last season, finishing fifth in AL Cy Young voting. Opponents hit just .146 against his devastating curveball. Ryan Pressly was electric last season, notching a career high 33 saves while posting a 2.98 ERA in 48 1/3 innings.

Final White Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick

This is an excellent pitching matchup, but Houston should be able to eek out just enough runs to capture this one.

Final White Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston -1.5 (+140), under 7.5 (-110)