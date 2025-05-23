It was a tough night at the office for Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, and the internet noticed.

In the team's 99-74 blowout loss to the New York Liberty, the second-year forward had one of the most difficult games of her young WNBA career. Reese went 0 for 8 from the field, struggling to convert on multiple close-range looks that quickly made the rounds online.

A now-viral video shows a brutal sequence in which Reese missed several point-blank shots at the rim while being swarmed by the Liberty’s defense. The clip has racked up views and comments across social media, many pointing out how the Liberty’s frontcourt, anchored by Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart, shut her down with ease.

“Angel Reese I usually defend u but that was so unnecessary,” one fan tweeted. “You’re playing against 2 elite shot blockers. You gotta know when to pass it back out.”

Another added, “Jonquel got like 4 blocks on that without jumping.”

A third comment summed up the sentiment bluntly. “How is she that bad?”

Despite her shooting struggles, Reese stayed active on the boards, grabbing 12 rebounds including eight offensive. Her effort on the glass was one of the few bright spots in a rough outing for the Sky, who committed 23 turnovers and allowed the Liberty to shoot nearly 56 percent from deep. New York hit a WNBA-record 19 three-pointers and looked in control from the opening tip.

Reese was drafted seventh overall in 2024 and arrived in the league with high expectations following a standout college career. Though her energy and rebounding have translated well, her offense is still catching up to the pace and physicality of the pros.

This game marked the first time since 2021 that Reese failed to score a single field goal in a contest. The Sky, now winless on the season, are still trying to find their rhythm under a new coaching staff and a young core.

Reese’s rough night will undoubtedly be a learning moment. Adjustments will need to come quickly as the season moves on. For now, her missed layups have become the talk of the internet, but knowing her competitive spirit, it won’t stay that way for long.