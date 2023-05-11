It is the finale of a four-game series between division rivals as the Chicago White Sox visit the Kansas City Royals. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Royals prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The White Sox and the Royals are currently the two worst teams in the division, and it was the Royals that won game three yesterday. They can now win the series today with another victory. The Royals have been scoring a ton of runs in the series. They have scored 23 runs so far in the three games, including nine yesterday in the victory. Conversely, the White Sox are not scoring nearly enough. They have scored just ten runs in the series, and have now lost 14 of their last 20 games overall. The pitching has not been great this series, as expected. The two teams both have team ERAs over 5.00 and rank 28th and 29th in the majors.

Here are the White Sox-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Royals Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+158)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Royals

TV: NBCS Chicago, BSKC

Stream: MLB.TV, ESPN+

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have been very disappointing so far this year. Things have just not gone their way at all this year. Yoan Moncada has been out. Eloy Jimenez had to have an emergency appendectomy. They designated for assignment their closer. It has been nearly a complete disaster, and yet, they are still in the race for the division. Even though the run line has the White Sox favored, they are underdogs on the money line, and this year, the White Sox are just 4-12 when road dogs. That does not bode well for them in this game.

Luis Robert Jr. needs to keep up his hitting for the White Sox to stay competitive. He has hits in eight of his last nine games, but they have only been to get him on base and not drive in runs. Robert Jr. has driven in a run in just five of his last 25 games overall. His hot hitting should continue though. He is a lifetime .286 hitter against Brady Singer, although he has struggled with right-handed pitching this year.

Not struggling against the rights has been Yasmani Grandal. Grandal is hitting .293 against right-handed pitching, with two home runs and eight RBIs. In nine at-bats since 2018 against Singer, he is two for nine, with no runs driven in. His only two RBIs on the month have been in the 17-4 victory over the Reds, so he will be hoping to add to that total today.

Mike Clevinger will head to the mound today for the White Sox. He is 2-3 on the season with a 4.84 ERA. His first three starts of the season were solid. He went five innings without giving up a run in his first start, and while he gave up four in his second, he got the win with plenty of run support. Start three was six innings of one-hit baseball. Since then he has given up 15 runs in 19 innings of work and lost three times.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

So not expect a pitcher duel in this one, with Brady Singer on the mound. He is currently 2-4 with an 8.82 ERA. He has had two very good starts this year, with both of them being just one run given up in five or more innings pitched. Still in his other five starts, he has given up seven home runs and 31 runs in just 22 2/3 innings pitched. If he does not have his best stuff today, the White Sox will be pouncing on that early.

Vinnie Pasquantino will be helping the offense go after Mike Clevinger. Pasquantino is the team leader in batting average and has been wonderful in May. He is hitting .351 this month with two home runs and nine RBIs. He is hitting .276 against right-handed pitching on the season, with five home runs and 12 RBIs. Bobby Witt Jr. has also been solid against right-handed pitching. He is hitting .246 with three home runs and ten RBIs. Witt Jr. also has joined in on a solid month. He is hitting .263 with a double, two triples, and two home runs.

MJ Melendez has also bounced back from his cold start to the year. Heading into May he was batting just .174, with an OBP of .267. In May, he has two home runs, driven in seven, while hitting a slash line of .314/.368/.543. He has gotten on base in every game he has played this month and has hits in eight of the nine games.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick

If anyone except Brady Singer was on the mound, this would be a very easy pick. The Royal would win going away. Singer is on the mound though, and he is either going to be great or awful, with no in-between. With that, it is hard to pick a side. Recent trends for the White Sox suggest that they will win, based on their recent win one, lose-one streak. Season-long trends suggest they will lose as underdogs on the road. The safest option here is to pick on the total. Clevinger will give up at least two, but more than likely three. The singer will give up at least three, but more than likely four or five. That already puts the total near seven before the bullpen shows up. The White Sox bullpen is the worst in the league. Take the over in this one.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick: Over 9 (-110)