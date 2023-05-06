Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Eloy Jimenez has reportedly been hospitalized with abdominal pain. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol shared an update on the situation, per Daryl Van Schouwen.

“He (Jimenez) had some abdominal pain last night, intensified throughout the night,” Grifol said on Saturday. “This morning, we took him to the hospital for further evaluation. He’s still there, we should know something here shortly, before the game or during the game.”

The White Sox are currently playing the Cincinnati Reds. Chicago is hoping to know more on the situation soon.

“I mean, it is of course,” Grifol responded when asked if the incident is scary. “Anytime you gotta go in with abdominal pain, it is. Hopefully, things turn out okay.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Eloy Jimenez has dealt with injury trouble throughout his big league career. This is a different situation though, and right now the White Sox are hoping for the best.

The Jimenez update comes right after closer Liam Hendriks, who recently won his battle against non-Hodgkins lymphoma, made his first rehab appearance in the minor leagues.

Chicago has not performed well in 2023. They entered Wednesday’s clash against the Reds sporting an 11-22 record on the season. However, this is a team that has been dealing with adversity. Injuries have been all too apparent. Now with Jimenez facing a rather frightening situation, keeping their focus strictly on baseball is likely a difficult task.

The White Sox are expecting to have more information soon on Eloy Jimenez. We will monitor and provide updates as they are made available.