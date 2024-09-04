With their 67-73 record, the Toronto Blue Jays find themselves far off from playoff contention. But when the 2025 season rolls around, the Blue Jays are poised to be eyeing a postseason spot once more.

Outside out just a natural want to succeed, Toronto's current roster construction points to at least one more season of playoff hopefulness. The team declined to trade Bo Bichette or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the deadline. Keeping the band together, at least one National League executive sees the Blue Jays making one more run for it, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

“I think at this point they are somewhat committed to seeing what this group can do before they blow it up. If they were willing to move the bigger pieces, they could certainly add some legit depth to their system – but they'd have to be willing to take a step back for a period of time to do so. I feel like they should give it another go, given that they chose not to move those big pieces at the deadline.”

That executive isn't alone in that thinking. Many around the league still respect and believe in Toronto's current core. Rather than a full on fire sale, some even believe they could be heavy buyers during free agency. They're poised to have around $100 million available.

“I think Toronto does aim to contend next year rather than rebuilding,” a separate NL executive said. “Their rotation should be pretty solid, with some key position players. The focus should be on an overhaul of their bullpen as well as maybe adding a big-name free agent for some additional offense, and more importantly, defense.”

The Blue Jays' trade deadline decision didn't pan out for success in 2024. However, many around league believe it'll keep Toronto in the playoff hunt come 2025.

Where Blue Jays run into trouble

Toronto's future isn't all sunshine however. George Springer and Kevin Gausman are both set to free agents in 2026. Guerrero will join them after his final year of arbitration. Bichette however will make the plunge a year earlier as he is set to be a free agent after the 2025 campaign.

Which will make it much tougher to trade him barring an extension in place. Bichette is coming off of an injury riddled-season that saw him appear in just 80 games. When healthy, he hit just .22 with four home runs, 30 RBI and five stolen bases. His trade value is arguably the lowest its ever been.

So, the Blue Jays could run it back with their full squad. However, a murky future looms in the future. A third NL executive sees that storm cloud as a reason Toronto should consider selling.

“Toronto is in some trouble when it comes to how successful they can be within the next several seasons,” the executive said. “They can choose to return the current group for 2025 and make another run at it by plugging their holes with short-term acquisitions, or they can commit to rolling forward the value on their roster that's set to expire after 2025 and 2026.”

“That choice puts them in a tough spot,” they continued. “They are probably no better than the fourth-best AL East team on paper, even if they try to run it back with their current group while making short-term additions.”

The Blue Jays made a crucial decision when they held firm at the trade deadline. Numerous more decisions will come with so many contracts set to expire. But at least entering the 2025 campaign, the Blue Jays seem more likely to compete than sell off.

Things can always change in a hurry with sports, however.