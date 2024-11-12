Maybe Juan Soto to the Toronto Blue Jays isn't such a long-shot after all.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale predicts that Toronto will land his services — and for a hefty price tag. While the New York Yankees and New York Mets are generally seen as the favorites to land Soto, the Blue Jays are a viable candidate and plan to meet with Soto as the superstar hears from potential suitors.

If Nightengale is right, Soto would head north for a 14-year, $630 million deal. As he mentions, that's less than they were willing to offer Shohei Ohtani last year, before the two-way phenom settled on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“The Blue Jays still have $700 million burning a hole in their wallet, and after Yankees refuse to budge from their original offer, the Blue Jays swoop in and get their man for $630 million over 14 years,” Nightengale wrote as part of USA Today's staff MLB free agent picks.

For what it's worth, the other four writers all picked Soto to stay with the Yankees.

By any reasonable metric, Soto's 2024 season with the Bombers was a smashing success. The American League MVP finalist enjoyed career highs in home runs (41) and runs scored (128) while hitting .288 with a 178 OPS+. If not for his teammate, Aaron Judge, Soto would be the favorite for MVP. He also helped the Yankees get to their first World Series since 2009, and if he returns to the Bronx, they would certainly be among the favorites to get back in 2025.

The Blue Jays could be an offensive powerhouse with Juan Soto

As it stands, the Yankees should enter the 2025 season as favorites to win the American League East. A Soto signing north of the border could change that.

If the Blue Jays are serious about contending for their first World Series since 1993, this might be their best shot. The 26-year-old Soto would join a Toronto team that has just one year of team control left over Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Even with Bichette's lackluster 2024, both Blue Jays should command hefty salaries in 2026 and there's no guarantee the club will be able to hold onto both. Signing Soto to a deal that effectively runs the remainder of his career could help or at least provide insurance.

It could also help the Blue Jays address the $48 million elephant in the room. Right fielder George Springer is signed for two more years at $24 million per, and it appears his best days are far behind him. In 141 games in 2024, the four-time All-Star hit .220 with a .674 OPS. It was the third consecutive year that Springer's OPS decreased from the year before. Soto would present an instant right field upgrade.