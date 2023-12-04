Acquired in the Jared Kelenic trade, Marco Gonzales isn't expected to stick on the Atlanta Braves roster much longer.

As teams around the league prepared for the madness of the Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Braves were taking part in it; swinging a massive trade with the Seattle Mariners. However, the Braves have decided to make a tweak to the trade package they received.

Atlanta is not expected to hold on to Marco Gonzales, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. He is expected to be a part of another trade, although the destination is unknown.

All in all, the Braves acquired Gonzales, Jarred Kelenic and Evan White for Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips. Kelenic is the star of the trade, as he is a former top prospect who hit .253 with 11 home runs, 49 RBI and 13 stolen bases last season. But for the Braves to get Kelenic, they had to take on the contracts of Gonzales and White.

Gonzales dealt with elbow and forearm injuries throughout the 2023 season, ultimately being forced to undergo season-ending surgery. When healthy, the left-hander pitched to a 4-1 record with a 5.22 ERA and a 34/18 K/BB ratio.

The Braves could've opted to use Gonzales at the back of their rotation. Instead, they'll look to pivot and go in a different direction. Atlanta seems to have at least one other team interested in a trade. But regardless of eventual landing spot, he isn't long for the Braves.

Atlanta has proven that in search of another World Series title, they're willing to wheel and deal. They were able to acquire an intriguing outfield piece in Kelenic. But after being a way for the Mariners to shed salary, Gonzales will once again be on the move after a brief stop with the Braves.