Willy Adames is on the trade block after the Brewers traded Corbin Burnes.

Are the Milwaukee Brewers finally about to tear it down? Trading former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles is a sign that they’re going to shake things up. Another sign is that Willy Adames, previously not available for trade, is now on the block.

The Brewers just signed first baseman Rhys Hoskins and still have Christian Yelich but trading Burnes is an unmistakable sign that they want to reload. The next step could likely be to trade Adames, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports.

Nightengale writes the following: “The Milwaukee Brewers are letting teams know that shortstop Willy Adames is available now that they have defensive whiz Joey Ortiz from the Orioles. They could also trade Adames at the deadline or simply let him walk as a free agent next winter.”

(Sidenote: it's funny to hear Nightengale float the scenario where the Brewers do nothing but waste a year of Adames and get nothing in return as a legitimate path they could take.)

Over his last two seasons, which consisted of 288 games and 1,255 plate appearances, Adames recorded a .737 OPS, 254 hits, 178 RBI, 120 walks and 55 home runs. The only shortstops to hit more dingers and in the last two seasons are Corey Seager and Francisco Lindor. Having power like that from the shortstop position could benefit any lineup, though lots of the best teams have answers at shortstop.

The Brewers could trade Adames to the Los Angeles Angels, who are still trying to be competitive despite losing Shohei Ohtani in free agency to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Speaking of the Dodgers, they were once linked to a trade of Burnes and Adames and could potentially seek Adames again, though they do still have Gavin Lux.

Perhaps the Tampa Bay Rays could seek his services now that Wander Franco is out of the picture. The Miami Marlins may want to add him to keep up in the NL East. The Brewers have plenty of time to find a new home for Adames before the 2024 season begins. If they can’t, they'll still have the trade deadline to potentially juice his value and add more prospects.