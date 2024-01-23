While his name has come up in trade rumors, Willy Adames is looking less and less likely to be dealt from the Brewers.

The Milwaukee Brewers are entering a new era of their franchise with Pat Murphy as their manager. However while some things are changing in Milwaukee, others will stay the same for the Brewers.

Trade talks involving shortstop Willy Adames have died down, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. Teams who who interested in acquiring Adames expect him to remain with the Brewers, at least to begin the season.

Alongside Adames, star pitcher Corbin Burnes has seen his name in trade rumors all off season. With plenty of smoke, many pundits believed the Brewers could look to retool their franchise. But heading into the 2024 season, Milwaukee seems more likely to try and defend their NL Central crown with a sparkling addition of top prospect Jackson Chourio.

Adames was a key component of the Brewers' 92-70 record and NL Central title. While his .217 batting average was far from impressive, Adames' 24 home runs and 80 RBI certainly added a jolt to the lineup as he led the team in both categories.

The Brewers will want Adames to improve his batting average as he hit just .238 last season. But with at least 24 home runs the past three seasons, Milwaukee believes he is still a fit as their starting shortstop.

That is of course just to begin the season. With the Brewers entering the Murphy era, things can thing if Milwaukee's plan doesn't come to fruition. For now however, the Brewers are still planning on Adames being a major part of their 2024 success. They might be in a state of transition, but Milwaukee is the defending NL Central champs.