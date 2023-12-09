After a big trade, St. Louis is focused on continuing to bolster its bullpen depth through MLB Free Agency acquisitions.

The St. Louis Cardinals are on a mission to avenge their subpar 2023 MLB season. The Cardinals finished the regular season with a 71-91 record and failed to make the postseason. Nevertheless, the franchise is making moves to improve its team. After a blockbuster trade, St. Louis continues to emphasize adding bullpen help to its squad.

The Cardinals want to utilize MLB Free Agency to bolster their bullpen

President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak suggested the team is more likely to add bullpen help by way of free agency rather than a trade, per MLB Trade Rumors (h/t Katie Woo of the Athletic). However, the Cardinals just pulled off a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

St. Louis sent Tyler O'Neil to the Sox and received right-hand pitchers Nick Robertson and Victor Santos in exchange. The two RHP's are sure to bolster the Cardinals' bullpen depth. At the same time, the team has eyes on other players as MLB Free Agency heats up.

The Cardinals are reportedly interested in Phil Maton of the reigning champion Houston Astros. In addition, the team is eying Yuki Matsui of the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles and Jordan Hicks of the Toronto Blue Jays.

St. Louis wants to have a better showing in 2024. It is not just the players the team wants to have strength in, but its coaches as well. The Cardinals hired Yadier Molina as a special assistant to John Mozeliak.

The MLB world awaits the decision of Shohei Ohtani and other free agents, but St. Louis is not waiting on making improvements to its team.