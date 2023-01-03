By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

If Carlos Correa and the New York Mets agree on a new contract, it is expected to be “dramatically different,” per Ken Rosenthal.

“We expect it to be a dramatically different deal,” Rosenthal said on The Athletic’s Baseball Show. “It’s not going to be 12 years, $315 (million) guaranteed. The question again is, to what extent does the language change? Does the deal change? And how is Carlos Correa going to be once he gets through all this?”

Correa has endured an up-and-down offseason. The superstar has agreed to terms on two different contracts that have both failed to come to fruition. Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants completely fell through, but he’s still negotiating with the Mets to finalize a new contract.

There is a chance that this deal falls apart as well and Correa hits free agency once again. But it seems likelier then not that something will get done.

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo recently reported that both Correa and the Mets have “significant incentive for both sides to finalize the contract.” The odds of Correa receiving a lucrative long-term deal from another team is slim. Meanwhile, the Mets don’t want to lose him after getting the fan base excited to have a left side of the infield in Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa.

The Mets and Correa would like to put this situation in the rearview mirror as soon as possible. With that being said, both sides want to come to an agreement that is fair.

