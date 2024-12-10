The Los Angeles Dodgers secured free agent pitcher Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million contract just before Thanksgiving. However, there was another starting pitcher on the market with hopes of joining the Dodgers this winter. According to reports, right-hander Corbin Burnes expressed a preference to land in Los Angeles.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Burnes was eager to join the Dodgers. In an interview with Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation, Nightengale provided his thoughts on why Burnes had hoped the defending World Series champions would bring him on board.

Corbin Burnes preferring to join the Dodgers

“I’m sure Corbin Burnes wanted to go there,” Nightengale said. “It’s probably tough for Corbin Burnes to see Snell there, not him. No one doesn’t want to pitch at Dodger Stadium — it’s a great pitcher’s ballpark. And obviously, you know, you’re a World Series contender every single year.”

The top starting pitchers this offseason included Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell, and Max Fried. Snell was the first of the three high-profile pitchers to secure a deal. However, at various points, all three had been connected to the Dodgers.

In 2024, Burnes posted a 2.92 ERA and a 15-9 record, along with 181 strikeouts in his first season with the Baltimore Orioles. While the Orioles would like to bring him back for 2025, their budget likely won't allow them to re-sign the right-hander.

The Orioles secured a Wild Card spot after winning the division in 2023. While they were three games short, keeping Corbin Burnes to their rotation could help them take the next step. With a core featuring Anthony Santander, Gunnar Henderson, and Jackson Holliday, they have the blend of youth and experience needed to make a deeper postseason run.

Prior to his impressive season with the Orioles, Burnes spent six years with the Milwaukee Brewers, recording a 3.26 ERA and capturing the NL Cy Young Award in 2021. He was also a three-time All-Star during his tenure in Milwaukee.

Where will Burnes go?

Many MLB executives expect Burnes to sign with the New York Mets this winter, which aligns with the notion that the former Cy Young winner will choose the highest offer. The Mets have the financial clout to land a top-tier pitcher like Burnes.

The Mets face the possibility of losing three key starters who played a pivotal role in their playoff push, providing additional motivation for the East Coast team to target a high-profile pitcher like Burnes. New York could see Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana depart this winter.

The New York Mets secured Juan Soto late Sunday night, signing him to a massive 15-year, $765 million contract. With Soto now in the fold, the Mets will shift their focus to rounding out the roster around him and franchise shortstop Francisco Lindor.

The Dodgers on the other hand, plan to implement a six-man rotation in 2025, already boasting a roster of elite pitchers. In addition to Blake Snell, the starting rotation will include Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow—each of whom would be the ace of any other team.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the San Francisco Giants are reportedly showing strong interest in Corbin Burnes. With Snell leaving, San Francisco joins the Blue Jays, Red Sox, Yankees, and Burnes' former team, the Orioles, as teams actively pursuing the right-hander.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post predicts that Corbin Burnes will surpass the $200 million threshold. He recently stated that he expects Burnes to secure a seven-year contract worth $210 million.