If the Mets decide to trade Pete Alonso, the Cubs are considered one of three favorites to land the All-Star first baseman

A massive offseason that centers around the pursuit of a unicorn could somehow get even bigger if a polar bear finds himself on the move this winter. Trading Pete Alonso could be in the best interest of the New York Mets if president of baseball operations David Stearns is unable to work out a contract extension with the All-Star first baseman.

If such a bombshell is dropped on Queens and the baseball world, there are apparently three teams believed to be the favorites to acquire him. “{Stearns} is open to Alonso trade discussions and Alonso extension discussions,” Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported Thursday. “The Cubs, Mariners and Giants have been rumored as possible destinations if Alonso is traded.”

Those three franchises each have considerable incentive to make a big move ahead of the 2024 season, but the Chicago Cubs look as motivated as anyone right now after poaching Craig Counsell from the Milwaukee Brewers. When an owner decides to fork over $8 million per year for a manager, the implication is that more fireworks will follow.

Are the Cubs positioned for a truly electric offseason?

A 29-year-old slugger (Alonso turns 29 next month) who has hit more home runs than any other player since his 2019 debut would be a major draw in Wrigley Field. Chicago's front office might deem it more practical to acquire and extend Alonso rather than engage in a bidding war for the more injury-prone Cody Bellinger. But that is only a possibility if the Mets decide to move on from their franchise pillar.

Alonso's agent, Scott Boras, is applying pressure on David Stearns. “{I} let him know that when it comes to the Polar Bear, we’re not in contract hibernation,” he said, via The Athletic.

The Seattle Mariners face immense pressure to climb up the MLB totem pole, and the San Francisco Giants are likely tired of missing out on high-profile talents. So, competition for Pete Alonso would be fierce. A few dominoes might have to fall first, though, before any madness can commence.