The Cubs add a star reliever in MLB free agency.

Hector Neris has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with the Chicago Cubs, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Passan provided further details of the deal, including an option for 2025.

“Right-handed reliever Hector Neris and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year, $9 million contract that includes an option for 2025, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. The $9M team option converts to a player option at 60 games. Total max w incentives: $23.25M.”

The 34-year-old relief pitcher was fantastic in 2023. Neris finished the '23 campaign with a sparkling 1.71 ERA across 71 games pitched for the Houston Astros.

Neris has been a reliable reliever for the most part during his career, previously pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies from 2014-2021 before joining Houston and spending the past two seasons with the Astros. He holds a career 3.24 ERA and 1.153 WHIP.

Cubs finally making moves

After narrowly missing the postseason in 2023, Chicago immediately hired a new manager in Craig Counsell. The hiring had Cubs fans excited for the offseason.

However, Chicago did not add any notable players during the early portion of the offseason. That changed when the Cubs and pitcher Shota Imanaga agreed to a contract in early January. Chicago has been linked to players such as Cody Bellinger in free agency and Emmanuel Clase in trade rumors as well.

The National League Central is not the best division. Chicago will have a realistic chance of earning a division title in 2024. Baseball fans know just how important a bullpen is to a team's success, so adding Neris will prove to be a pivotal signing. But will the Cubs add any other stars as the MLB offseason continues?