Rumors suggest the Cubs aim to make big moves before the end of the offseason.

The baseball offseason is nearing an end with Spring Training right around the corner. Teams across the league have made big moves to improve their rosters. However, rumors claim the Chicago Cubs are a team to watch for the remainder of the offseason. The team may plan to make some big additions in the coming weeks.

After securing starting pitcher, Shōta Imanaga, buzz around the rumor mill is this is just the first move in the works for the Cubs, according to MLB.com. Chicago is still linked to Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman.

“One high-ranking evaluator told ESPN's Buster Olney that the Cubs are ‘the team to watch' over the remainder of the offseason and that evaluator believes the Cubs will make the most impactful moves of any team. Chicago has been connected to the two top bats remaining in free agency, Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman. Some Cubs have already voiced their desire to play with Bellinger again in 2024.”

The Cubs have several top prospects on the roster. But it sounds like Chicago wants some veteran players to boost the roster. Bellinger is a consistent outfielder and can help Chicago both offensively and defensively. Meanwhile, Chapman is a solid third baseman that would be a great addition for this ball club.

On top of that, Chicago is potentially in the mix to improve its bullpen as well, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The name popping up in the rumor mill is Josh Hader.

“They are interested in the best closer on the market, Josh Hader. Signing Hader would reunite him with manager Craig Counsell, who oversaw the left-hander's first five seasons in the big leagues while with Milwaukee.”

That would also be a great addition for this franchise. After finishing second-place in the NL Central and missing out on the playoffs, it's clear the Cubs plan to get over the hump next season. Keep an eye on this team, as Chicago could be making some big moves soon.